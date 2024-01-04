Danish Queen Margrethe takes her last carriage ride through snowy Copenhagen | Royals

Queen Margrethe boarded the golden carriage for the last time as queen on Thursday morning for her traditional New Year’s ride from Amalienborg Palace to Christiansborg Palace. In a snowy Copenhagen, she waved to all the Danes standing along the road.

The Danish broadcaster DR speaks of “historical images.” Dressed in a warm coat and white gloves, the queen waved smilingly to the crowd along the route.

On the last day of the New Year’s receptions, Margrethe always goes by carriage to Christiansborg, where on Thursday she has receptions with, among other things, the officer corps of the Royal Bodyguard and representatives of the national organizations and the charities and foundations of which the Queen is patron. On Wednesday it was the turn of all the diplomatic corps.

The queen, who announced her abdication on Sunday, will take the carriage one last time on Thursday afternoon when the return journey is planned. Crown Prince Frederik will become king next Sunday.

