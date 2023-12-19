Dănuț Lupu, threats from prison for the heads of CS Dinamo

#Dănuț #Lupu #threats #prison #heads #Dinamo

Dănuț Lupu (56 years old), former football player at Dinamo and Rapid, has no peace in prison. He would have threatened the heads of CS Dinamo.

In the autumn, Dănuț Lupu was definitively sentenced to imprisonment for seven months and ten days, because he repeatedly drove without a license. He surrendered to the authorities on October 8.

Dănuț Lupu threatened the heads of CS Dinamo directly from prison

Shortly after he was incarcerated, information emerged about the mental breakdown that Dănuț Lupu had being behind bars. He was crying on the phone with his wife and receiving visits from his son who also brought him food packages.

Former manager of the CS Dinamo football team, Dănuț Lupu went from depressed to nervous after his contract was terminated.

According to Gândul, Dănuț Lupu would have been terribly angry when he found out that some changes had taken place within CS Dinamo that targeted people close to him. The former footballer would have called the leaders of CS Dinamo from prison and threatened them with important names in politics.

After the 21 days of quarantine, Dănuț Lupu had to be transferred to the Jilava Penitentiary, but he remained in a new body of the Rahova Penitentiary, in a new section, equipped to European standards.

How Gigi Becali wanted to help Dănuț Lupu

In the fall, Gigi Becali announced that he would make a request to the penitentiary to hire Dănuț Lupu at the FCSB:

“I gave him seven months, he does three and a half months in the open regime. Pack, paper, I give them. Sir, I want to hire from you a prisoner from the penitentiary who was a football player, a good midfielder, gave good passes (no – laughs). Understand? Who was on a team that won the championship. Otherwise he doesn’t give it to you. And they send him to me in a car, he picks up Lupu in the morning at 07:00, takes him to my place there, in Berceni. Cut leaves for dogs, what to do!”, said Gigi Becali, after learning about the conviction of Dănuț Lupu.