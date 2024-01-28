Daphne sells second-hand shoes and now the tax authorities are watching

#Daphne #sells #secondhand #shoes #tax #authorities #watching

Daphne Kern from Steenbergen sells second-hand sneakers online that she gives a contemporary look. She gives them a lick of paint, provides them with colorful laces and does something creative with the famous Nike swoosh. The sneakers are popular, she sells two pairs every week. Is it an innocent pocket change, or is it professional sales that earn a lot of money? In the latter case, a signal is sent to the Tax Authorities.

The Tax Authorities will soon gain insight into sales made via second-hand sites such as Vinted, Marktplaats and Bol.com. If you sell more than thirty items in a year or earn at least two thousand euros, the tax authorities will be notified. The sales sites are obliged to forward information about what and how much you have sold.

It causes unrest among those who regularly sell a dress, board game or baby clothes for a bargain price.

“I’m afraid the amount will be too high.”

Daphne earns about fifty euros a week with her pimped sneakers. “It is a great additional income,” she tells NOS. “But sometimes I also sell second-hand children’s clothing and now I’m afraid the amount will be too high.”

Marjan Heemskerk-Seeverens is a chartered accountant and receives many questions from people concerned about the sale of second-hand items. “Many people think: should I still sell stuff, or should I throw it away,” she says. “But that is of course a great shame.”

“If it’s a hobby, you don’t have to worry.”

“If it’s just a hobby, you don’t have to worry. They won’t immediately charge tax on the things you sell on the online sales sites. But if you really make a profit, you will be classified as an entrepreneur and you will have to pay tax. going to pay,” Marjan explains.

“Keep a close eye on it for yourself,” Marjan advises. “If you are unsure whether you are making too much profit, please discuss this with the tax authorities. This way you will avoid unpleasant surprises.”

Daphne is already prepared for possible checks. “I keep half of the proceeds of everything I sell in a separate jar. Then I can see at the end of the year whether I need to give it back. If not, I have saved a nice amount for myself. “

