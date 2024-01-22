DĀR gives Namibia a cold shower in the first half, Leicester footballer saves Zambia – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#DĀR #Namibia #cold #shower #Leicester #footballer #saves #Zambia #Football #Sportacentrs.com

Three out of four goals were scored by DĀR in the first 40 minutes, when Percy Tau, who recovered from the missed penalty in the previous game, was accurate this time from the 11-meter mark, as well as Thembam Zwane, who scored effectively in the 25th and 40th. per minute.

After the half-time break, Namibia’s resistance was even weaker, DĀR scored another goal – Thapelo Maseko set the final score in the 75th minute.

In Group F, the placement of the teams did not change. In the Zambia-Tanzania game, Simon Msuva put the world number 121 Tanzanians ahead in the 11th minute.

Zambian defender Rodrik Kabwe received two yellow cards in the last 11 minutes of the first half.

Despite being in the minority, the 2012 African Cup of Nations winners rallied and went on the attack in the second half, which resulted in a result at the end of regular time. Then Patson Daka, the striker of Leicester, the leader of the English “Championship” league, hit accurately.

The winners of the first two places of all six groups, as well as the four third-placed teams with the highest statistical indicators, will enter the round of 16.

DateGr.TimeGameResult13.01.A22.00 Cote d’Ivoire – Guinea-Bissau2:0 (1:0)14.01.16.00Nigeria – Equatorial Guinea1:1 (1:1)B19.00Egypt – Mozambique2:2 (1:0)22.00Ghana – Cape Verde1 :2 (0:1)15.01.C16.00Senegal – Gambia3:0 (1:0)19.00Cameroon – Guinea1:1 (0:1)D22.00Algeria – Angola1:1 (1:0)16.01.16.00Burkina Faso – Mauritania1 :0 (0:0)E19.00Tunisia – Namibia0:1 (0:0)22.00Mali – Republic of South Africa2:0 (0:0)17.01.F19.00Morocco – Tanzania3:0 (1:0)22.00 DR Congo – Zambia1 :1 (1:1)18.01.A16.00Equatorial Guinea – Guinea-Bissau4:2 (1:1)19.00 Ivory Coast – Nigeria0:1 (0:0)B22.00Egypt – Ghana2:2 (0:1)19.01.16.00 Cape Verde – Mozambique3:0 (1:0)C19.00Senegal – Cameroon3:1 (1:0)22.00Guinea – Gambia1:0 (0:0)20.01.D16.00Algeria – Burkina Faso2:2 (0:1)19.00Mauritania – Angola2:3 (1:1)E22.00Tunisia – Mali1:1 (1:1)21.01.F16.00Morocco – DR Congo1:1 (1:0)19.00Zambia – Tanzania1:1 (0:1)E22.00Republic of South Africa – Namibia4:0 (3:0)22.01.A19.00 Equatorial Guinea – Cote d’Ivoire19.00 Guinea-Bissau – NigeriaB22.00 Cape Verde – Egypt22.00 Mozambique – Ghana23.01.C19.00 Guinea – Senegal19.00 Gambia – CameroonD22.00 Mauritania – Algeria22.00 Angola – Burkina Faso24.01.E19.00 Republic of South Africa – Tunisia19.00Namibia – MaliF22.00Zambia – Morocco22.00Tanzania – DR Congo

VA groupGoalPB groupGoalPC groupGoalP1.Equatorial Guinea5:34Cape Verde5:16Senegal6:162.Nigeria2:14Egypt4:42Guinea2:143.Côte d’Ivoire2:13Ghana3:41Cameroon2:414.Guinea-Bissau2:60Mozambique2:51Gambia0:40

VD groupGoalPE groupGoalPF groupGoalP1.Angola4:34Mali3:14Morocco4:142.BurkinaFaso3:24DEAR4:23 DR Congo2:223.Algeria3:32Namibia1:43Zambia2:224.Mauritania2:40Tunisia1:21Tanzania1:41

