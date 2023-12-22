#Daria #Gabriela #Voicu #12yearold #missing #capital #girl #victim #crime

A 12-year-old girl disappeared from home, from her residence in Sector 2 of the Capital. A few hours after she was reported missing, the minor was found by the police.

By the Observator editorial team on 21.12.2023, 22:52

UPDATE: Following the activities carried out, the minor was found, and from the first data, she was not the victim of any crime.

The Capital Police was notified on Thursday and requests support for locating a minor who left her home, in Sector 2, and has not returned until now. The missing child’s name is Daria Gabriela Voicu and she is 12 years old. The girl’s height: 1.55 meters, weight 45 kg, long brown hair, brown eyes.

When she disappeared she was wearing a beige blouse with black lettering, black trousers, black boots. As particular signs, the child wears dental braces on both arches. At the level of the Romanian Police, the procedures to find the girl were started, and she was followed up at the national level.

Those who saw her or can provide details are asked to notify the Capital Police by calling the single emergency number 112.

Events Observatory Daria Gabriela Voicu, the 12-year-old missing from the Capital, was found. The girl was not the victim of any crime