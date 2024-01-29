Darmanin announces “15,000” members of the police mobilized Monday

#Darmanin #announces #members #police #mobilized #Monday

01/28 at 11:47 p.m.

Blockade of angry farmers: towards a “black Monday” in the capital

Concern was growing this Sunday evening, a few hours before the mobilization of angry farmers who are planning a “siege” of Paris from Monday January 29, from 2 p.m.

· Eight blockade points around the capital have already been announced.

· The police headquarters recommends that Ile-de-France residents not take the car this Monday.

· For the occasion, 15,000 members of the police should be mobilized.

01/28 at 7:53 p.m.

The Paris prefecture issues an order to authorize the capture of images by drones

The Paris Police Prefecture announces that “the capture, recording and transmission of images by means of cameras installed on aircraft” will be authorized from this Monday, under a prefectural decree. A measure taken in anticipation of the blockade actions planned around the capital.

01/28 at 7:24 p.m.

15,000 members of the police will be mobilized on Monday

The Minister of the Interior announced that 15,000 members of the police will be mobilized on Monday to avoid any overflow around the eight blockade points in Île-de-France.

Gérald Darmanin nevertheless recalled that the position of his ministry was that of “understanding the agricultural environment”. He therefore does not want “no intervention on the blocking points” but “security” by the police.

01/28 at 7:22 p.m.

Gérald Darmanin intends to “guarantee that tractors do not enter large cities” and that the Rungis market remains functional

“The first instruction is to guarantee that tractors do not enter large cities,” announced Gérald Darmanin in a statement following the interministerial crisis unit this Sunday.

The occupation of Paris, the Rungis market and Paris airports are “red lines”, he added. He also advises Ile-de-France residents not to use their vehicles because “traffic will be extremely difficult” in the region.

01/28 at 7:12 p.m.

Belgian farmers launch a snail operation and block a highway north of Namur

Belgian farmers blocked a highway in the south of Belgium on Sunday, a mobilization which joins the movement of anger among the agricultural world in France and Germany.

During a snail-like operation, dozens of tractors advanced on a major interchange before blocking traffic on the E42 motorway north of Namur in the south of the country.

It has become “impossible to earn a decent income” from agricultural activities, Pierre D’Hulst, spokesperson for the Federation of Young Farmers (FJA) of Belgium, which organized the demonstration, told AFP.

01/28 at 6:35 p.m.

The rebellious leader believes that “the doctrine of maintaining order must be the same all the time”

“The authority of the State is diminished when it is only exercised against some and says nothing against others,” judged Jean-Luc Mélenchon on BFMTV. The doctrine of maintaining order must be the same one all the time.”

On the set of 8 p.m. on TF1, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin declared this week: “we cannot respond to suffering by sending the CRS” in the face of the anger of farmers with “legitimate bloodshed”.

01/28 at 6:22 p.m.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon “does not condemn” blocking initiatives

The founder of La France Insoumise admitted on BFMTV that he “does not condemn” the blocking initiatives taken by farmers since the start of their movement.

“I have never accepted that we attack State buildings as enemies,” however, nuanced Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

“I do not agree with spraying a prefecture with slurry. I think it is a mistake,” he added, in reference to the events that occurred in front of that of Agen.

“Every time it comes to the public good, then we are in a different situation,” believes the ex-MP. On the other hand, “all struggles know that it is by blocking the networks that we can go to the end” according to him.

01/28 at 6:15 p.m.

For Mélenchon, “we need a profound transformation of agriculture”

Guest of the show “It’s not every day Sunday” on BFMTV, Jean-Luc Mélenchon spoke about the farmers’ movement. “This is perhaps one of the final crises of French agriculture,” he said.

“What is happening at the moment can allow us to promote the idea of ​​a transformation of agriculture,” noted the rebel. “We need a profound transformation of agriculture.”

01/28 at 5:34 p.m.

The police arrive around the Rungis market

Armored vehicles and gendarmerie trucks are positioning themselves around the Rungis market buildings in preparation for the blockade announced Monday by several groups of farmers.

01/28 at 5:14 p.m.

The A25 motorway reopened in both directions tonight

The Hauts-de-France Prefecture announced this Sunday “the gradual reopening of the portions affected” by the blockages on the A25 motorway in recent days “from 11 p.m.”.

This “will allow a complete reopening of the highway in both directions of traffic during the night”, we can read on his X account.

01/28 at 5:02 p.m.

“We want to get down to business,” a mayor-winemaker projects on the A9

Present at the blocking point of the A9 near Nîmes, Michel Fougairolle, mayor without label of the village of Pompignan in Gard and wine grower, denounces “measures”, after the announcements of Gabriel Attal.

“We want to get down to business,” he explains on BFMTV, believing that the wine industry was “forgotten” on Friday during the Prime Minister’s declaration.

“In our commune, we are looking for young people. There should be more of them in the future otherwise we will have to abandon our farms” and it is the government which will pay for the uprooting for “a substantial amount”, he warns, the councilor’s scarf around his neck.

01/28 at 4:03 p.m.

Gérald Darmanin will chair the interministerial crisis unit this Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin will chair the interministerial crisis unit this Sunday evening at 6 p.m. at Place Beauvau, with a view to anticipating the continuation of the mobilization of farmers next week, BFMTV learned, confirming information from RTL. The Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau will also be present.

The interministerial unit has been operating for several days to enable the coordination of the mobilization of farmers.

01/28 at 3:38 p.m.

Yannick Jadot criticizes the government for “hitting environmentalists” rather than acting for better income for farmers

Environmentalist senator Yannick Jadot accuses today on TF1-LCI the government of “spending its time hitting environmentalists” by holding them responsible for the difficulties of farmers, rather than acting for a better income for the latter.

“It is not environmentalists who are responsible for the agricultural crisis for 30 years,” he defends.

“Gabriel Attal does not offer any solution to farmers,” he lamented after the Prime Minister spoke in Indre-et-Loire. “Farmers must be a little stunned that there is no measure on income. That’s the demand,” he maintains.

01/28 at 3:14 p.m.

Farmers from FRSEA Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes want to block Lyon on Monday

What if Paris wasn’t the only city blocked tomorrow? Michel Joux, president of the FRSEA Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, told BFMTV that access to the capital of Gaul would also be blocked by farmers tomorrow from 2 p.m.

“Our Parisian friends are going to blockade Paris. We are going to besiege the second city in France, Lyon,” he promises.

01/28 at 2:56 p.m.

Marine Le Pen touches on her support or not for farmers’ blockades

While she was questioned about the blockade announced in Paris on Monday, Marine Le Pen questioned whether or not she supported the farmers’ blockades.

“I am for the government to act and if the government had acted there would be no blockages,” she replied.

“Everything did not happen by chance, we are once again on the edge of the cliff,” she criticized, accusing the government “in power for 7 years” of not having acted sooner in favor of farmers .

01/28 at 2:47 p.m.

The FNSEA assures that farmers have “the feeling that their message has not been heard or understood”

The president of the FNSEA Arnaud Rousseau explains on the microphone of BFMTV, while he is at a blocking point on the A16, that the movement must intensify tomorrow in particular and reach Paris because “there is currently a lot of fatigue and of annoyance” after Gabriel Attal’s announcements on Friday.

“People feel like their message hasn’t been heard or not understood or not completely understood,” he says.

“A certain number of measures are going in the right direction but we have a lot of subjects that have not been addressed,” he believes.

01/28 at 2:33 p.m.

Charente-Maritime: the A10 motorway reopened in the Saintes sector

The A10 motorway reopened in the middle of the day around noon in the Saintes sector, in Charente-Maritime, announced Vinci Autoroutes in a press release.

“The axis has been closed to traffic since Wednesday January 24 in the morning,” indicates the company.

“However, there remains a blocked area in the Poitiers sector, it is therefore recommended that all drivers find out about the traffic conditions before any trip, on the website,” she specifies.

01/28 at 2:29 p.m.

“Untenable objectives”: Marine Le Pen meets farmers in the North

The RN deputy for Pas-de-Calais Marine Le Pen is also on the ground, meeting farmers today, in Radinghem-en-Weppes in the North. During an exchange with operators, she showed support for the profession which deplores the multiplication of standards.

“We load the boat year after year, the EU loads the boat, France loads the boat even further behind,” she lamented.

“Is there a desire to make French agriculture disappear for the benefit of a sort of division of world production?” she asked. “We are making the situation worse by giving you untenable objectives,” she added.

01/28 at 2:13 p.m.

The FNSEA calls for “calm and determination” before a “week of all dangers”

The president of the FNSEA Arnaud Rousseau calls on farmers to “calm and determination” before a “week of all dangers”, warning that their mobilization remained “total” despite the announcements of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

While farmers promised to begin a “siege” of Paris on Monday, Arnaud Rousseau, who spoke on a dam installed on the A16 near Beauvais (Oise), also urged the government to “go much further ” to meet the demands of the profession.

01/28 at 1:30 p.m.

INFO BFMTV – Gérald Darmanin held a meeting this morning on the threats of blocking Paris

The Minister of the Interior held a security meeting this morning in anticipation of the threats of blockades of Paris planned by farmers from this evening, BFMTV learned from his entourage.

He instructed the combined services to deploy a significant defensive system in order to prevent any blockage of Rungis and the Île de France airports and to prevent and then prohibit any entry into Paris.

It was recalled that the police must act with great moderation, only intervening as a last resort and in the only case where the integrity of people is threatened or public or private buildings/property exposed to serious damage (for example actions targeting foreign trucks).

01/28 at 1:01 p.m.

Marc Fesneau denies having offered a position against the “silence” of Jérôme Bayle

“No one in the government has proposed anything,” says Marc Fesneau while Jérôme Bayle explained that he “refused a position against his silence” before the start of the farmers’ movement.

01/28 at 12:46

Blockade of Paris: “I’m not sure that it will serve the interests of farmers”, declares Marc Fesneau

“It is an act which, in the end, mainly penalizes Parisians. Blocking the whole of Ile-de-France, I am not sure that it will serve the interests of farmers,” declared Marc Fesneau at subject of the “siege” of Paris announced by unions in the Paris area.

01/28 at 12:39

Marc Fesneau announces that “additional measures” will be revealed “from Tuesday”

The Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau announces that “complementary measures, either at European or national level”, will be announced “from Tuesday” to respond to the anger of farmers.

01/28 at 12:38

Farmers are not “enemies of the environment”, insists Gabriel Attal

“We must “stop explaining that our farmers are enemies of the environment,” insists Gabriel Attal.

“Most often, they protect the environment. They help maintain land that is not concreted,” he says.

01/28 at 12:33

“We have not yet responded to what constitutes the discomfort of our farmers,” recognizes Gabriel Attal

“I announced the first measures which led some to stop their mobilization. But I know very well that we have not yet responded to what constitutes the discomfort of our farmers,” recognizes Gabriel Attal.

01/28 at 12:32

Gabriel Attal wants to remove the “sticks in the wheels”

We must “get away from standards, obstacles, procedures that have piled up one after the other in recent decades,” declared Gabriel Attal from La Riche, in Indre-et-Loire.

01/28 at 12:20

Attal asks that prefects and farmers come together “to look at standard by standard what can be simplified”

“I have asked in all the departments of France that the prefects bring together farmers to look at standard after standard what can be simplified,” declared Gabriel Attal from La Riche, in Indre-et-Loire.

“It has already started in a certain number of departments, in Haute-Garonne where I was on Friday,” he said.

01/28 at 12:14

Marc Fesneau wants to “strengthen controls” to fight unfair competition

Marc Fesneau wants to “strengthen controls” and analyze “the distortions that may exist with other European countries” to fight against the unfair competition denounced by Gabriel Attal during his trip.

01/28 at 12:04

Strategic axes, blocking points: how farmers want to “block Paris”

Farmers who are members of the FNSEA and Young Farmers of the Greater Paris Basin unions announce action “for an indefinite period” to block Paris.

This is how they plan to blockade the capital.

01/28 at 11:55

Gard farmers demand the visit of the Minister of Agriculture to their dam

Farmers from Gard who have been blocking the A9 motorway near Nîmes since Thursday morning are demanding “the arrival of the Minister of Agriculture with concrete announcements”, failing which they will not lift their blockade, their representative declared on Sunday.

01/28 at 11:20

Gabriel Attal left the Indre-et-Loire farm he was visiting

Gabriel Attal left the farm. He goes to the town of La Riche, to attend the wishes of MP Fabienne Colboc.

01/28 at 11:06

Gabriel Attal recognizes an “implementation issue” of the Egalim law

Gabriel Attal recognizes an “enforcement issue” of the Egalim law aimed at protecting farmers’ remuneration.

“We must apply it,” his interlocutors ask him.

01/28 at 10:51

Gabriel Attal considers “additional” measures against unfair competition from other countries

Gabriel Attal says he is considering “additional” measures against “unfair competition” from other countries.

“It is not normal that you are prevented from using certain products and that neighboring countries use them and that it (the goods) then arrives here,” he declared.

01/28 at 10:49

Gabriel Attal does not want “no ban without solution”

Gabriel Attal says he does not want “a ban without a solution”, citing the example of the re-authorization of neonicotinoids on beets.

01/28 at 10:38

“I am aware of the contradictory injunctions”, affirms Gabriel Attal

“I am aware of the contradictory injunctions,” declares Gabriel Attal during an exchange with farmers in Indre-et-Loire.

“On the one hand, we say ‘we have to provide quality’, on the other, we say ‘we have to keep prices down’,” he admitted.

“The challenge is to get out of these contradictory injunctions because we need our farmers,” said the head of government.

01/28 at 10:30

“We’ve been saying things are bad for a long time”: Gabriel Attal talks with farmers

Gabriel Attal exchanges farmers. “We have pressure (…) I have been a farmer for 25 years, I have never encountered the problems I have today,” explains a farmer.

“We’ve been saying things are bad for a long time. Farmers no longer understand where we want to take them,” says another farmer.

01/28 at 10:13

Gabriel Attal arrives at a market garden in Indre-et-Loire

Gabriel Attal arrives at a market garden in Parçay-Meslay, in Indre-et-Loire. The latter is held by the vice-president of the FDSEA of the department.

The Prime Minister was initially scheduled to visit a cattle farm.

01/28 at 10:00

“Siege” of Paris: the president of the Young Farmers of Île-de-France evokes “seven blocking points all around” the capital

The president of the Young Farmers of Île-de-France evokes “seven blocking points” to carry out the “siege” of Paris on Monday.

01/28 at 9:28

Vinci indicates that “a large number of motorway sectors have been able to be reopened”

“Following the shutdown of demonstration points obstructing traffic, a large number of motorway sectors were able to be reopened overnight,” indicates X Vinci Autoroutes on its account.

01/28 at 8:48

“Siege” of Paris: freedom of movement must not be “impeded in the long term”, according to the spokesperson for Renaissance MPs

While unions are calling to “lay siege to Paris”, “we will be careful to ensure that this freedom of movement is not hampered in the long term”, indicates the spokesperson for Renaissance deputies Maud Bregeon on France info.

Asked about the tolerance requested from the police towards farmers, the MP for Hauts-de-Seine underlines that “the vast majority of demonstrations are non-violent”.

01/28 at 8:45

“Preserving our biodiversity means protecting our farmers,” assures Christophe Béchu

Asked about European legislation on the environment, the Minister of Ecological Transition Christophe Béchu assures the JDD that “preserving our biodiversity means protecting our farmers”.

The law on the restoration of nature, which must be approved by the European Parliament, “will have no impact on the surface of agricultural land”, wants to reassure the minister.

01/28 at 8:27

Éric Ciotti pleads for a net income of 1,500 euros for farmers

The president of the Republicans (LR) Éric Ciotti pleads for a minimum income of 1,500 euros net monthly for farmers and believes on Sunday, in an interview with JDD, that the government’s responses to their anger are “ridiculously weak”.

“We must put in place a financial support system for farmers who live below the poverty line. No farmer should earn less than 1,500 euros net per month,” says Eric Ciotti.

“The farmers’ fight is that of a France of common sense and work which must not disappear,” he adds.

01/28 at 7:41

Many roadblocks lifted this weekend

On the ground, the situation has seen a clear tendency towards calm since Saturday and traffic has resumed on a certain number of roads, such as on the A6 in Saône-et-Loire, the A51 in the Alpes-de -Haute-Provence or the A64 near Toulouse.

01/28 at 7:23

Séverin Sergent, member of the Young Farmers of Eure-et-Loir, announces a “black week” in Paris

Séverin Sergent, member of the Young Farmers of Eure-et-Loir, announces on BFMTV a “black week” in Paris.

The FNSEA and Young Farmers of the Greater Paris Basin network announced a “siege” of the capital from Monday.

01/28 at 7:11

Farmers from the Paris basin announce a “siege” of Paris on Monday

“From Monday January 29 at 2 p.m. farmers from the departments: Aisne, Aube, Eure, Eure & Loir, Ille-de-France, Marne, Nord, Oise, Pas -de-Calais, Seine & Marne, Seine-Maritime and Somme, members of the FNSEA network and Young Farmers of the Greater Paris Basin are beginning a siege of the capital for an indefinite period”, promise the two unions, which represent the majority of the profession at the national level.

“All the heavy roads leading to the capital will be occupied by farmers,” they add in a brief text.

01/28 at 7:06

Cash, imports… Why farmers refuse to end all blockages

While the Prime Minister announced several support measures for farmers on Friday evening, the mobilization is continuing partially this weekend, a sign that these announcements have not fully convinced.

01/28 at 7:04

The Prime Minister returns to the field after his announcements

The head of government Gabriel Attal is expected this morning around 10:15 a.m. at a farm in Indre-et-Loire, two days after his announcements which did not convince the main unions, FNSEA in the lead.

01/28 at 7:02

What next for the farmers’ movement?

Despite Gabriel Attal’s announcements, many farmers intend to continue their mobilization, at the call of the main unions. This could take another form and move towards the capital.

01/28 at 6:59

The mobilization of farmers continues, Gabriel Attal expected in Indre-et-Loire

Hello everyone, welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to monitoring the mobilization of farmers.

This morning, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is due to visit a farm in Indre-et-Loire. If there are fewer blockages in the country, unions in the Paris area are preparing the “siege” of the capital.