Darts World Cup 2024: German novelty in the Ally Pally

#Darts #World #Cup #German #novelty #Ally #Pally

German novelty at the Darts World Cup! After Martin Schindler and Florian Hempel won their games on Friday and followed Gabriel Clemens into the third round, three German darts stars are in the round of 16 at a PDC World Championship for the first time. On Saturday, Ricardo Pietreczko, the fourth German, could even make it into the top 32.

“I think I played pretty decently. All in all, I didn’t really have a bad leg,” said a satisfied Martin Schindler during the winner’s interview after his confident 3-1 win against Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena.

When asked about the Germans’ good performances, “The Wall” explained: “German darts has reached a new level. There used to be only a few of us at the World Cup and it was hoped that maybe one or two Germans would reach the second round. Now here we are three in round three and Ricardo [Pietreczko, d.Red.] is in good shape, he still has his chance.”

Schindler has previously impressively demonstrated what level German darts has reached. The 27-year-old never gave Wattimena a real chance. Overall, the German number two played an average of 96.92, and at one point it even looked as if he could become the first German to achieve an average of 100 points per shot at a World Cup.

In the round of 16, a supposedly feasible hurdle now awaits with the Englishman Scott Williams. In the second round, however, Williams surprisingly swept Dutch co-favorite Danny Noppert off the board. Schindler is still confident:

“I think it’s no secret to say that Scott Williams will be an easier draw than Danny Noppert. But Williams shouldn’t be underestimated either. I think if I were to play a similar game to today again, I should “I’ll win too, but that remains to be seen,” said Schindler. The Englishman is ranked 52nd in the world rankings, well behind Schindler.

“Lick me and the bag”

Before Schindler, another German World Cup starter mixed up the Ally Pally: Florian Hempel defeated the clearly favored Belgian Dimitry van den Bergh 3-2 despite a quick 0-2 deficit.

“Kick me en de Täsch,” commented the former handball keeper on his coup. “I’ve already celebrated one or two comebacks. You can never lose faith in yourself. The emotions are significantly higher than two years ago. It’s emotionally great.” Two years ago Hempel met van den Bergh for the first time, also at the World Cup, and his victory was probably even more surprising.

Hempel’s third round opponent after Christmas will be determined on Saturday between the two Englishmen Stephen Bunting and Ryan Joyce.

Barney warns about the “little man”

After Hempel’s sensational comeback got the darts fans going, the mood almost boiled over during the appearance of darts legend Raymond van Barneveld later in the evening. The five-time world champion from the Netherlands didn’t show any weakness in front of the cheering “Barney Army”, as the 56-year-old’s fans are called, played a strong average of 99.81 and beat Poland’s Radek Szaganski 3:1 through.

In the next round, “Barney” will face Welshman Jim Williams, who surprisingly defeated Scottish superstar Peter Wright in round two.

If van Barneveld also overcomes this hurdle, he could face a duel with the 16-year-old Englishman Luke Littler in the round of 16. A circumstance that demands respect from the veteran. “There’s a little man called Luke Littler, he’s fantastic,” said van Barneveld when asked about his World Cup prospects.