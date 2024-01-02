Darts World Cup 2024: Out in the quarterfinals! Debacle for van Gerwen

#Darts #World #Cup #quarterfinals #Debacle #van #Gerwen

What a debacle! Michael van Gerwen was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Darts World Cup. The Dutchman completely surprisingly lost to Scott Williams 3:5 (0:3, 3:1, 3:2, 0:3, 0:3, 3:0, 1:3, 1:3) in sets. (All games of the Darts World Cup LIVE on SPORT1)

MvG delivered a performance that was largely inadequate for his standards and deservedly had to bow to the Englishman. “Mighty Mike” continues to wait in vain for his fourth world title.

Williams, who defeated Martin Schindler in the third round, is in the semi-finals of the PDC World Championship for the first time. There he will face Luke Humphries on Tuesday, who defeated Dave Chisnall 5-1.

English semi-final at the Darts World Cup 2024

This also makes the all-English semi-final perfect. In the other, Luke Littler and Rob Cross face each other.

Van Gerwen, who had not lost a single set before the quarterfinals, played a three-dart average of 93.41 points and hit just 28.95 percent of his double throws.

For Williams, 96.32 points and a 40.91 percent checkout rate were enough for the biggest coup of his career to date. In total, “Shaggy” won 18 legs, MvG only won eleven.

Van Gerwen disappeared quite quickly after the exit, but this was obviously not just due to disappointment. The superstar had stomach problems, reports NOS in the Netherlands. The broadcaster was referring to MvG’s manager. Journalist Thierry Boon wrote on X that a hamburger from the Nando’s restaurant chain could have been the “culprit”.

It is fitting that opponent Williams admitted after the game that van Gerwen was not the same as in the previous games.

“It was just about getting the fans on my side. And that’s what happened. The people were incredible today. I expected to hear Michael van Gerwen’s name 95 percent of the time. But they sang ‘Super Scotty Williams.’ That was great,” said the surprise winner at SPORT1.

Darts World Cup 2024 | Scott Williams “happiest person” after coup against van Gerwen

Van Gerwen reacts: “UNBELIEVABLE”

He also emphasized that he approached van Gerwen without any respect. “Michael knows that I’m not afraid of him. I’m not afraid at all. I did the right thing at the right time, he missed the doubles, I hit them. “I could have won that 5-1,” said “Shaggy”. He now believes he can win the title, “but I’ve never had to play such a long distance as Best of 9.”

Late in the evening, the defeated party also spoke up. “INCREDIBLE. “That wasn’t what I wanted to start 2024 with,” van Gerwen wrote on X.

“I didn’t bring my A-game today and this loss hits me hard. Thank you for your support during the World Cup,” added the superstar. He didn’t mention stomach problems in his tweet.

Williams makes an irritating gesture towards van Gerwen

At the beginning, van Gerwen took a cold shower. Williams won the first set 3-0 – also because the Dutchman only hit the target field with his twelfth double attempt at the beginning of the second round.

After winning the set 1-0, “Shaggy” once again showed his bad boy side. He made a provocative gesture towards van Gerwen. He first pointed at “Mighty Mike” as he placed his arrows on the table, then made a hole with his right hand.

What he wanted to show with this action remains speculation. MvG obviously didn’t notice her.

In the second set, the three-time world champion responded sportily. With an average of over 116 points, he won it 3:1. Van Gerwen also brought home the third set, albeit with great help from Williams, who missed five set darts.

MvG off the roll in the final phase

He made up for this in the following round. Van Gerwen’s average dropped to just under 78 points in the fourth, so the Englishman almost made it 3-0.

The former world number one continued to appear out of sorts, occasionally even waving off the bad shots in annoyance. Williams also won set five and took the lead to 3-2. He scored 112.73 points in this round.

Set number six again went to the “Green Machine” 3-0 as Williams was weak in scoring. The same applied to van Gerwen in the seventh set, which the Englishman grabbed.

In the eighth and final round there was again a huge gap between the two opponents. Williams won it 3-1 with an average of 107.14 points, van Gerwen only got 79.95.

In the live ranking, the Dutchman is number one in the world rankings. However, he will have to give this up if Humphries makes it to the final.