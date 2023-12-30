Darts World Cup: Dobey outclasses Smith 4-0

#Darts #World #Cup #Dobey #outclasses #Smith

Surprise at the Darts World Cup: Chris Dobey clearly outclassed the reigning world champion Michael Smith 4-0. The “Bully Boy” gave up early.

Played outstandingly against Michael Smith: Chris Dobey. IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Friday of this Darts World Cup was rounded off with a duel between two of this year’s Premier League players – world champion Michael Smith met Chris Dobey. The world number one got off to a stuttering start, “Hollywood” took Smith’s first set with a 3-1 win. Dobey didn’t even have to stretch much for this, he only played an average over 100 in one of his three winning legs.

The “Bully Boy” entered the match with a break at the start of the second set, followed by a 114 finish. But Dobey, number 17 on the Order of Merit, promptly hit back – a recurring theme that evening in the loud Ally Pally. He made his second attempt, made it 2-2 with a break and then completely won the second set.

Smith with weak body language

Smith was now under pressure, but promptly received a break in the third set. The favorite visibly lacked body language, showed hardly any emotions and appeared unsettled. Meanwhile, Dobey was playing himself into a frenzy, occasionally smiling at his own throws and making short work of it in the end. “Hollywood” defeated Smith 3-0.

So Dobey only had to get through his second throw-off set in round four to knock the defending champions out of the tournament. Smith sent another faint sign of life with a 140 finish at the break. But “Hollywood” didn’t let himself be disturbed, Smith immediately defied the re-break and then got his throw through.

There was still one step to be taken – and thanks to his outstanding doubles rate of 52 percent that evening and an average of over 102 (!), Dobey made the surprise perfect.

For Smith, after last year’s title win, it’s over early, while Dobey moves into the quarter-finals.

