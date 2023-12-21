Darts World Cup: Peter Wright is thrown out after just one game | Sports

#Darts #World #Cup #Peter #Wright #thrown #game #Sports

He was sorry, it was obvious to everyone.

Jim Williams (39) celebrated one of the greatest successes of his career on Wednesday evening: entry into the third round of the Darts World Cup, 25,000 pounds in prize money, the big stage – but the Welshman seemed dejected.

Williams beat Peter Wright (53) – the two-time Scottish world champion – 3-0.

Celebrated one of the greatest successes of his career on Wednesday evening: Jim Williams (39)

Foto: Godfrey Pitt/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“I have so much respect for this man,” said Williams, struggling for words and realizing at that moment that he would never be able to celebrate this big victory: “It’s a little frustrating.”

This applied to his opponent to a much greater extent.

Wright experiences the greatest humiliation of his career

► Peter – “Snakebite” – Wright never got his game together against number 47 in the Order of Merit. He lost the first two sets 2:3, then collapsed completely in the last round: 0:3 after legs meant the same result in sets.

“I have no idea what it was, not a single clue. The preparation actually went well, I’m at a loss,” said the 2020 and 2022 world champion, who will not be able to maintain his title rhythm.

Instead of his third triumph, he experienced an early end combined with a terrible humiliation. His average hovered at 83.87 points. Only four of the 18 attempts on the double fields found their target (22 percent).

“I’ve never seen him so bad,” said Sky commentator Wayne Mardle worriedly. Peter Wright experienced the bitterest defeat of his career. At the end of the third set it looked for a moment as if he had tears in his eyes.

“He is my idol, my role model,” Williams later complained at the media conference. It seemed as if Wright’s defeat still bothered him more than his own victory.

