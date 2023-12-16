Dasa inaugurates new Oncology and Infusion Center at Nove de Julho Hospital — Health Sector

#Dasa #inaugurates #Oncology #Infusion #Center #Nove #Julho #Hospital #Health #Sector

Dasa inaugurates new Oncology and Infusion Center at Hospital Nove de Julho — Health Sector Health Sector News in Brazil and around the world General | December 15, 2023 Exclusive area of ​​2,770 m2 has a complete care line and high-tech equipment, in addition to 10 of the largest oncologists in Brazil.

Dasa Oncologia announced yet another significant advance in care for cancer patients with the inauguration of the new Oncology and Infusion Center at Hospital Nove de Julho (São Paulo/SP), a brand belonging to Dasa. The space has cutting-edge technology and specialized clinical staff to offer innovation and humanization in the same location. “The investment in Oncology at Nove de Julho is part of Dasa’s strategic vision of providing integrated care – from diagnosis to treatment – ​​and of high quality. In this way, we were able to shorten the average time between diagnosis and treatment from 60 to 15 days”, says Dr. Gustavo Fernandes, director of Dasa Oncologia. “Hospital Nove de Julho has in its DNA the treatment of highly complex diseases and, with Dasa Oncologia, we further consolidate our commitment to cancer patients, who have access to the most advanced technology, such as cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art infrastructure and highly qualified multidisciplinary team, promoting coordinated care throughout the journey and effective, patient-centered healthcare,” says dr. Raphael Oliveira, general director of Hospital Nove de Julho. Focused on humanized and personalized care, the Center offers free cryotherapy to patients, which helps preserve patients’ hair. With 12 offices with oncological specialties, such as gastrointestinal, gynecological, breast, urology, skin, neurology, brain, lung and hematology, in addition to complementary ones, such as oncological dermatology, genetics, nutrology, vascular and radiotherapy. “Cancer will become the main cause of death and this integrated line of care, with a dedicated multidisciplinary team, favors patient navigation, allows early diagnosis and reduces waiting time for treatment, reducing costs and delivering better results and clinical efficiency.”, comments dr. Fernandes. Oncology Medicine Since November 2020, oncology medicine has become a business unit, expanding Dasa’s scope, with the aim of offering complete treatment to the patient. During this period, there have already been 30 units dedicated to the treatment of cancer patients in São Paulo, Bahia, Brasília, Sergipe, Maranhão, Paraná and Rio Grande do Norte, including a unit in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, opened a year ago . The new Center also has infusions for non-cancer patients, in addition to an exclusive clinical analysis collection station with technology and innovation from Alta Diagnósticos, which is also part of the network.

Clinical staff Leader: Gustavo Fernandes Bruna Zucchetti – Oncologist specializing in breast Angelo Bezerra – Oncologist specialized in breast Manoel Carlos – Oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal and breast Felipe Toledo Moraes – Oncologist specialized in gastrointestinal Carolina Kawamura Haddad – Oncologist specializing in lung Mariana Scaranti – Oncologist specializing in gynecology Carlos Dzik – Oncologist specializing in urology Celso Arrais – Onco-hematologist Rafael Aron Schmerling – Oncologist specializing in sarcoma and melanoma

