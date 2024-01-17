Data centers, estimated at up to 15 billion in potential investments by 2025

#Data #centers #estimated #billion #potential #investments

Real Estate

by Laura Cavestri

Milan represents the first pole of attraction for interested capital. But it lags behind Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam

3′ reading

An unprecedented acceleration for the data center market. In Italy, the purchase, sale or rental of infrastructure enabling the positioning of servers reached 654 million euros in 2023 (+10% compared to 2022). But by 2025 it could double. Then, in 2023, 23 organizations (including eight companies making their debut on the Italian market) announced the opening of 83 new infrastructures in the period 2023-2025, the commissioning of which could potentially bring up to 15 billion euros to the territory euros of total investment.

These are some of the findings that emerged from the first edition of the Data Center Observatory, promoted by the Polytechnic of Milan.

The new openings

«These huge funds will have a significant impact on the territory: from the local supply chains that will take care of the construction sites, up to the municipalities that will benefit from them to enhance services to citizens – declared Alessandro Piva, director of the Data Center Observatory -. Likewise, these critical infrastructures represent the foundations for the development of national digital markets and position the country as a reference point within the European computing network, at a time of maximum attention to data management and Cloud sovereignty” .

The new openings in 2023 brought the active nominal energy power on the national territory to a total of 430 MW (+23% compared to 2022). Milan represents the first infrastructure hub in the country (184 MW), although still far from a reference hub such as Frankfurt (791 MW).

Bureaucratic difficulties and slowness

However, Italy’s attractiveness is also hindered by the lack of homogeneous national legislation. The data center remains a generic industrial building, with long interaction times with local and central authorities and processes that change depending on the location of opening. The slowdowns generated by these bureaucratic impediments make it uncertain how quickly investors will be able to put data centers into production and recoup the allocated funds. It is therefore crucial – explain the analysts of the Polytechnic of Milan – to define the data center as a specific infrastructure at a regulatory level, identifying its differential characteristics compared to other buildings already regulated and, at the same time, identifying a clear procedure that explains the steps to be followed and the bodies to be involved and which guarantees speed of implementation.

Finally, data centers with a power exceeding 10MW, expected to grow significantly in the coming years, require high voltage connection, which is not always available in the area. Investments to strengthen the national electricity grid will be necessary to guarantee the feasibility of the envisaged infrastructural development scenarios. This will require close collaboration between market players and relevant bodies with the aim of aligning expectations and growth objectives.

«Over the last few years, Italy has begun to fill its infrastructure gap in the Data Center sector. On the one hand, Milan and Rome are consolidating as the country’s primary and secondary hubs. On the other hand, areas of the territory, historically little or not served at all, are being populated with infrastructures, even smaller ones, capable of responding to specific functional needs – said Marina Natalucci, director of the Data Center Observatory –. In the next two years, this growth will be even more significant but can only be achieved if the country system manages to create the conditions in which investing in Italy is truly attractive for market players. This will require ecosystem work between institutions and businesses that can make Italy a cornerstone of digital infrastructure at a European level and especially in the Mediterranean area.”

Laura Cavestri Economics editor

View on ilsole24ore.com