Daugavins: After the bronze, we waited for calls from the best clubs, but I currently have the worst contract in my career

Kaspars Daugavins | Photo: “Dukla Michalovce”

The captain of the Latvian hockey team, Kaspars Daugaviņš, in a conversation with “Santa” magazine, commented on the brightest events of the year in his life, as well as the signing of the contract after winning the bronze medal.

“In the first place is undoubtedly the national team’s bronze medal, because we went for it for twenty-seven years, I personally – for eighteen. Second, I had a very good season in Germany. The previous one was weak, so it was necessary to receive a lot. In Germany, I scored 22 goals, became one of the leading players, it was my second best season in my career,” emphasizes the forward.

“I regained faith in myself, because I had already begun to slowly say goodbye to hockey, I left the national team, but suddenly you get it, invest in work in the summer and realize that you can still play at the highest level. Third, my wife and I celebrated our ten-year wedding anniversary this summer. It was on July 14, but it was not possible to celebrate properly, because it was necessary to go around the schools with stories about the medal. But we are thinking of celebrating next year, there will be a beautiful number – two singles. I would like to have such a good party,” says the hockey player.

“We have to accept that fact, even though it is not pleasant. We all sat back and hoped we would get calls from all the top clubs and get the biggest salaries of our careers. But the opposite happened,” Daugavins reveals the harsh reality. “I’m currently on the worst contract I’ve ever had. Both financially and the league is one step below the ones I wanted to play in. A large part of the other guys also signed contracts in the second leagues. But the main thing is that everyone has a job.”