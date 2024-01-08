Daugavpils hospital has paid off salary arrears; we still need a “suitcase” with at least 4 million euros / Article

#Daugavpils #hospital #paid #salary #arrears #suitcase #million #euros #Article

IN SHORT:

Daugavpils hospital started the year without tax and salary arrears.

NVD has paid an advance of 2 million euros to the hospital.

From the predicted 10 million euros, the hospital’s debt decreased to 5 million at the beginning of the year.

The hospital has already submitted a project for obtaining EU funds, wanting to improve the hospital’s environment.

The hospital is in debt to creditors, so it has to live in austerity mode.

Daugavpils regional hospital needs a “suitcase” with at least 4 million euros

The Daugavpils regional hospital managed to start the new year without tax debts and able to settle the delayed salary payments for its employees. The received 2 million euro advance payment from the National Health Service (NVD) made it possible to reduce the financial difficulties and somewhat stabilize the financial situation.

However, the hospital is still looking for solutions to achieve a stable cash flow and is waiting for proposals from the working group on the involvement of the state in the founding members of the hospital.

The hospital has paid the debt to the doctors

We have to look to the future with bigger plans, walking through the corridors of the hospital, said Inta Vaivode, the chairman of the board of the Daugavpils regional hospital, revealing that last Friday a project was submitted for the acquisition of European Union (EU) funds in the amount of 3.2 million euros, which will significantly improve both the hospital’s visual , and the working environment of doctors.

“The hospital building is old, there are many places that need to be improved, repaired, where a lot of work and a lot of money need to be invested. At the moment, we are simply “putting out fires” that are in some local areas, we have refreshed the paint a little, but the whole concept needs to be changed,” about Vaivode told about the planned works. “This will affect the central sterilization department, the endoscopy department and maybe finally the construction of the hospital lobby. A different atmosphere must be created, because the patient must understand which way to go next when entering the hospital. All visual materials must be changed.”

According to Inta Vaivode, the Daugavpils regional hospital was able to apply for European funds thanks to the measures taken at the end of last year and the advance payment of 2 million euros, which made it possible to cancel the status of a company in difficulty and fulfill its obligations to its doctors in paying salaries.

“This 2 million is one-third of the monthly funding, which is for stationary work. This allowed us to pay the current bills. On the last day of the year, we paid all the taxes. We have paid the part of the salary that was withheld from the doctors for the month of November at the beginning of this year and our we have kept our promise to the staff,” Vaivode said.

Doctor: Doctors need confidence about the future of the hospital

The head of the health care quality department, pediatrician Iveta Liepa, was among the 70% of the hospital’s doctors who at the end of last year agreed not to receive part of their salary until the beginning of this year. “These are collective interests, I work here for a hospital and it is more than understandable. The situations are different,” said Liepa. She agreed that the hospital needs to be renovated, and the doctors also need to be convinced that the hospital has a future.

“It is certainly important, and the hospital needs to attract a lot of funds so that it can be enjoyed, viewed and used. No investment here will be superfluous. I have hope,” said the doctor.

The issue of new personnel is also relevant for the hospital. Support in this area, as emphasized by the non-partisan mayor of Daugavpils Andrejs Elksniņš, is provided by the Daugavpils municipality, the owner of 90% of the capital shares of the hospital: “Daugavpils regional hospital in Latgale was, is and will be the most important health care institution in the region. The municipality already supports more than 60 profile resident programs, and The municipality’s annual funding for young doctors amounts to around 300,000 euros.”

Still in resuscitation

A debt of 10 million euros to the Daugavpils regional hospital was predicted at the beginning of last year. With the attraction of state finances, the predicted losses decreased to 7 million, and with the advance payment of 2 million euros made at the end of last year, the Daugavpils Regional Hospital starts this year with a financial burden of only 5 million euros and plans to increase the hospital’s budget. However, this still does not allow the hospital to get out of the “reanimation stage”. The situation was analyzed by the chairman of the hospital board, Vaivode:

“We are still in the stage of resuscitation, because we still have a list of creditors. It has not disappeared anywhere. Those millions are very large.

At the moment, a suitcase with 4 to 4.5 million euros is needed to be injected into the hospital in order to be able to pay all the creditors’ bills. That’s where the biggest complication is.”

Therefore, despite the plans to acquire European funds, Daugavpils hospital is forced to live in austerity mode. Even in a situation where the budget for the hospital will be higher this year.

“Agreement [ar NVD] is close to 50 million euros per year. This year, the contract will be approximately 8% larger, which will amount to almost 3.5 million euros annually. But this money is no longer direct money that is in the account. It is given through service, and learning it also requires expenses – salaries, medicines and everything else. We have stopped all major repairs of any kind, purchases of goods that can be done without. Any new technologies will certainly not be purchased from the hospital’s own funds. We cannot expect money to fall from somewhere. It won’t fall out of nowhere.”

We hope for state support, Vaivode said. The task force is still working on it.

“We need a flow of money, which is currently not stable. That is why we are still looking for solutions, and the main thing is the entry of the Ministry of Health or the state as the founder of the Daugavpils Regional Hospital. We contacted the working group on January 3, the directions have been marked, but we are still in the work process,” said Vaivode.

At the moment, the state administration is unofficially expressing an opinion on the common nationalization of Latvian regional hospitals, but the final solution has not yet been proposed, we will follow it.

CONTEXT:

This year, at the beginning of October, the head of the Daugavpils regional hospital, Grigorijs Semyonovs, submitted his resignation, explaining his decision with fatigue and stressing that, at least at the moment, he does not want to take on the management of another hospital.

At the beginning of September, the hospital raised the alarm about the lack of money. At the beginning of the year, when Semyonov first warned about the impending bankruptcy, it was estimated that this year there was a shortfall of 10 million euros. By “tightening our belts” and receiving support from the state, the amount has shrunk to 7.6 million euros.

The largest shareholder of the hospital is Daugavpils municipality, which owns almost 90%, but Daugavpils did not invest its money in the hospital to help solve this situation. The hospital is scheduled to conduct an economic activity and financial audit for 2022 and 2023, and already in November, the temporary board suspected that the reasons for the hospital being on the verge of bankruptcy are not only insufficient funding, but also countless other problems – both in the work organization and in the management of the institution.

It is planned that the audit of the hospital could last until next spring.

In mid-December, when Inta Vaivode was appointed as the temporary manager of the hospital, a conceptual agreement was reached in negotiations with the largest shareholder of the hospital – Daugavpils municipality – and the Ministry of Health, that the state will take over part of the hospital’s capital.