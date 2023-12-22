Daughter Bruce Willis pays tribute to father with dementia | Stars

#Daughter #Bruce #Willis #pays #tribute #father #dementia #Stars

The name of Rumer Willis’ daughter is actually a tribute to father Bruce, the Hollywood star who suffers from dementia. The actress revealed this on Instagram.

Rumer Willis (35) gave birth to her first child in April, a girl named Louetta Isley. “Her name is a mixture of the things I love,” said Rumer. “I always liked the name Lou, for both a boy and a girl. But when we were told it was a girl, we decided on Louetta. We wanted to give her different options, and my dad and I’s favorite singers are Louie Armstrong (Lou), Etta James (Etta) and the Isley Brothers (Isley).”

According to Rumer, Louetta also resembles her grandfather. “When she has that serious look on her face, I just see Bruce Willis,” she said. “My father had – especially in Moonlighting (popular TV series from the 80s in which Willis played the leading role, ed.) – such a small grin, that very naughty twinkle in the eye, which I also see very clearly in her. ”

Willis has been struggling with aphasia for some time, which makes it increasingly difficult for him to speak. In February it was announced that he also suffers from frontotemporal dementia. The actor’s health is said to have deteriorated sharply in recent months. “We can only wish that he remains himself, and at the moment that is still the case,” Rumer said. “He is my father, and I feel that he loves me very much.”

