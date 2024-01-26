Daughter of famous businessman Roberto Justus is diagnosed with a serious illness

Digital influencer Fabiana Justus, daughter of businessman Roberto Justus, revealed on her social networks, this Thursday (25), that she was diagnosed with leukemia.

“These days, which were the worst of my life, I really couldn’t show up, but I came to say ‘hi’, explain what’s happening. My life turned upside down, but I’m sure it will turn back, but today I’m stronger to be able to talk to you. I was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia”, said Fabiana.

“The name is scary, everything is scary, but I am in the hands of a super doctor, I am well looked after and things went very quickly, especially due to the characteristics of the disease and the way the treatment has to be carried out”, continued the influencer.

Fabiana said that she went to the hospital after feeling back pain and fever, underwent tests that confirmed the disease and has been hospitalized since then.

The influencer is already undergoing chemotherapy and must remain in the hospital for a month. According to her, doctors said the chances of a cure are high, as the disease was diagnosed early.

