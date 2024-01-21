Daughter was hit and killed while crossing the road… Father wrote to Lai Qingde, “The pain of losing my daughter is my third disappointment with the DPP government” | Comprehensive | News

#Daughter #hit #killed #crossing #road.. #Father #wrote #Lai #Qingde #pain #losing #daughter #disappointment #DPP #government #Comprehensive #News

Last year, the death of a 3-year-old girl named Yu in Tainan attracted attention. Today, her father “Papa Yu” delivered a speech at the founding meeting of the Zero Pedestrian Death Promotion Alliance and read it word for word to the future president.Lai QingdeA letter. He also mentioned,Democratic Progressive PartyHe was disappointed three times, and the third time was the unbearable pain of losing his daughter. He urged Lai Qingde to keep the promise he made to him last year and give the people a safe way home.He even criticized the Minister of TransportWang Guocaisurrendering to professional driving groups for votes and official positions, making people across the country angry and resentful.

In August last year, the Zero Pedestrian Death Promotion Alliance held a parade to return roads to the people in Kaidao to continue advocating for pedestrians.right of wayto promote the vision of zero pedestrian deaths, applied to the Ministry of the Interior to organize a social group, and held an inaugural meeting today at the International Conference Center of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

Yu’s father said that for the sake of his daughter, no matter how high the obstacles are or how powerful the power is, he will move forward bravely. He said that with the help of Democratic Progressive Party legislator Hong Shenhan, he would send a letter to quasi-president Lai Qingde.

Dad Yu said that he was born in a family with a green political party spectrum. His father instilled in him the concept that the DPP is an ideal and ambitious party since he was a child. What he saw and heard when he was young confirmed this. He said that on his 18th birthday At that time, his favorite book was “Chen Shui-bian Shocked”.

He recalled that in 2000, on the day Chen Shui-bian was elected president, he and a group of good friends and classmates were so happy that they had barbecues for three consecutive nights to celebrate. Unexpectedly, Chen Shui-bian’s second term in office was marked by unruly policies, embezzlement, and corruption. 2008 was his first disappointment with the DPP.

In 2012, President Tsai Ing-wen partnered with Su Jiaquan, the county magistrate from Pingtung, to challenge for the presidency for the first time. In the end, she still lost to the then Kuomintang candidate Ma Ying-jeou. President Xiaoying’s defeat speech that night moved him. In 2016, the Democratic Progressive Party regained power. He sincerely hoped that the Democratic Progressive Party could really be humble, humble, and humble again. However, things went counter to expectations. President Xiaoying did not do as well as expected in his first term, and he also encountered challenges from party comrade Lai Qingde in the primary election. , 2020 is his second disappointment with the DPP.

Father Yu said that the loss of his beloved daughter in May last year was the greatest pain in his life, and it was also his third disappointment with the DPP government.At that time, “Daddy Yu” occupied the national media pages, and the long-awaitedpedestrian hellThe issue broke out again.

He said that he came to the stage again and again despite the pain of losing his daughter, just to hope that the government could give all people a safe way to go home.

On the 820th Return of the Road to the People’s Parade, he said that the scene of that day was vivid in his mind. Minister of Transportation Wang Guocai signed the consent form in full view of the public, vowing to make the greatest reforms to pedestrian traffic so that people could have a safe road home. I remember that in the audience, Lai Qingde held his hand, put his arm around his shoulders, and encouraged him, and his words were still in his ears.

Dad Yu said that within three months, Wang Guocai succumbed to the pressure of professional driving groups and made a series of outrageous decisions without any improvement plan or timetable for improvement. He only bowed to votes and personal official position. It caused outrage across the country and hurt everyone who cares about pedestrian traffic reform. He emphasized that the most basic wish is to simply hope that passers-by can have a safe way home.

Dad Yu said, congratulations to Lai Qingde for winning the 2024 presidential position. Lai Qingde did not smile at the international press conference on his election. “Fortunately, there is still hope. Knowing shame is almost courageous.” He said that reviewing this election, the DPP dropped nearly 17% from the 57% presidential vote in 2020, leaving only 40% of the base. The number of legislative seats dropped by 10 from 61, leaving only the southern legislators alone. The big picture.

He said that the Democratic Progressive Party, which has always had high support among young people, has completely lost support among young people in recent years. It is not that today’s youth have changed, but that the DPP has changed. Those who have ambitions and ideals, move forward bravely for Taiwan’s future, and are desperate to conflict with the system. The DPP is gone. The current DPP, for the sake of its own party interests or personal interests, can repeatedly change its orders and act in reverse for the sake of votes. In just three months, the DPP can forget about the 820 Kaidao promise. It is difficult for the DPP not to lose, and it is also difficult for the DPP not to be defeated!

Dad Yu shouted, hoping that during the four-year term of President Lai, he would remember what he promised him and the people of the country on the day of the 820 Kaidao parade: “The elected people will take the right path and give the people a safe way home” to prevent traffic accidents It has been declining year by year, and I hope that the DPP can regain its original intention of founding the party.

Chen Kaining, chairman of the Zero Pedestrian Death Promotion Alliance, reiterated in his speech that the 3E traffic project is the first priority, followed by education. Road problems cannot be completely solved by relying on law enforcement.

Hua Hualuo, a consultant with the Taiwan Traffic Safety Association, said that to improve Taiwan’s pedestrian rights-of-way problem, the government must establish a court-level organization, involve legislative groups, and enforce regular updates of laws and regulations. Only by substantiating the accountability system can a thorough reform be possible.

He also pointed out that the concept of “traffic restricted zones” in Taiwan is lacking. We can learn from the experience abroad. The conditions should include vehicles driving at extremely low speeds (below 20 kilometers), pedestrian priority. Vehicles must not obstruct pedestrians, vehicles can load and unload cargo but cannot park for a long time, and the entire road width must be met. Pedestrians and children can walk and play, and passing traffic should not be planned. The Zero Pedestrian Death Promotion Alliance held its founding meeting today at the International Conference Center of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications. Reporter Zhou Yanyu/Photographer Yu Dad called on Lai Qingde to keep his promise and give the people a safe way home.Reporter Zhou Yanyu/Photography

Dementia Dilemma: 4 out of 80,000 people with dementia have not received services. The Department of Long-term Care is looking for these people.



According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), dementia occurs globally at a rate of one person every three seconds. Zhu Jianfang, Minister of Health and Welfare and Director-General, recently pointed out in the “International Dementia Care Issues” that…

2024-01-21 23:02

Dementia Dilemma 1/More than 320,000 patients across the country suffer from “this symptom” and their families have headaches



As the proportion of the elderly population increases, statistics from the Ministry of Health and Welfare show that the prevalence of dementia in China reaches 7.99%, or nearly 8%, with more than 320,000 patients. However, according to medical research, about 5 to 9 of them…

2024-01-21 23:00

Dementia Dilemma 2/Ministry of Health and Welfare launches pilot program to care for people with dementia and mental illness



In order to take care of patients with dementia and behavioral symptoms of psychosis (BPSD), the Minister of Health and Welfare will launch a pilot project of “Authority-based Dementia Base” in the first half of this year, combining neurology, psychiatric…

2024-01-21 23:00

The National Health Insurance Department will pay for cancer NGS in May. Lung cancer doctors reveal that “whether there is a drug or not” is the key



In recent years, lung cancer has ranked first among the top ten causes of cancer death in the country, with 15,000 new patients every year. In 2022, the National Health Administration of the Ministry of Health and Welfare will include low-dose electrotherapy for groups at high risk of lung cancer…

2024-01-21 22:58

My daughter was hit and killed while crossing the road… Her father wrote to Lai Qingde, “The pain of losing my daughter is my third disappointment with the DPP government.”



Last year, the death of a 3-year-old girl surnamed Yu in Tainan attracted attention. Today, her father “Papa Yu” delivered a speech at the founding meeting of the Zero Pedestrian Death Promotion Alliance and read it word for word to President-elect Lai Ching-te…

2024-01-21 17:54

See history through photos/In 1974, the Political Yuan invited business leaders to a tea party where Chiang Ching-kuo emphasized his determination to stabilize prices.



On January 21, 1974, the Executive Yuan held a tea party at the Officers’ Club in Taipei to entertain business people from all over the country. Chiang Ching-kuo, President of the Executive Yuan, came to pay tribute to business representatives. During the tea party, Chiang Ching-kuo asked industry leaders one by one about their operations over the past year and future development plans, while also listening to the opinions of the industry.

2024-01-21 09:00

0 messages in total

When posting articles or placing tags, you must not make any remarks that are illegal or infringe upon the rights of others. Violators shall bear legal responsibility.

For comments that are knowingly untrue or excessively emotional and abusive, if reported by netizens or discovered by this website, Lianhe News Network has the right to delete the article, suspend or terminate the membership. If you do not agree with the above rules, please do not post articles.

For tags that are meaningless, irrelevant to this article, knowingly untrue, or abusive, Lianhe News Network reserves the right to delete tags, suspend or cancel membership. If you do not agree with the above regulations, please do not place tags.

If the “nickname” involves swearing, swearing, or infringing on the rights of others, Lianhe News Network has the right to delete the article, suspend or cancel the membership. If you do not agree with the above rules, please do not post articles.

More