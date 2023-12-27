Dave Roelvink and girlfriend split up: ‘Were only together for son’ | Backbiting

#Dave #Roelvink #girlfriend #split #son #Backbiting

Dec 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM Update: an hour ago

Dave Roelvink and his girlfriend Jazzlyn have ended their relationship. The two had come to the conclusion that they were only together for their two-year-old son, Roelvink wrote in his Instagram Stories.

“I would like to tell you that my girlfriend and I have decided to end our relationship,” Roelvink wrote. He finds it painful that the family he is so proud of is now falling apart.

“The main reason for ending our relationship is that we have both felt for a while that we are only together for our son.” Roelvink says he knows from his own experience that this is not the best thing for a child. “My parents used to stay together too long purely for my brother and me and we did not experience that as a positive thing.”

“Now the standard saying that we broke up well,” he writes, referring to the many break-ups of famous Dutch people that never seem to end in a fight. “But that’s really what the situation is.” He emphasizes that there is no disagreement and that they made the decision together. The parents have already made agreements about contact arrangements.

29-year-old Roelvink and Jazzlyn were each other’s childhood sweetheart. They broke up in 2015, but got back together in 2020. In 2021 they had their son Dean.

Roelvink was recently admitted to rehab for alcohol and drug addiction. He says he is still working on his recovery.

