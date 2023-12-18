David Alaba ended the season in Real Madrid! His cruciate ligament was torn… – Football News

#David #Alaba #ended #season #Real #Madrid #cruciate #ligament #torn.. #Football #News

Real Madrid hosted Villarreal in the 17th week of the Spanish La Liga. Before the tough match, it was rumored that our national pride Arda Güler might wear the Los Galacticos jersey for the first time, but our 18-year-old star was not included in the squad of the fight because he was not yet fully ready.

Checks were made after the match

Real; Jude Bellingham won 4-1 with goals from Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and Luka Modric. However, even though the Purple-Whites got 3 points, they lost their star! David Alaba, who left the game in pain in the 35th minute, was checked immediately after the match.

It’s hard to wear a uniform

It was announced that the Austrian star’s cruciate ligaments were torn and he would undergo surgery. Thus, it seems very difficult for the 31-year-old defender to play for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.