David Faitelson launches serious accusations against Iván Alonso and the agent del Toro Fernández

#David #Faitelson #launches #accusations #Iván #Alonso #agent #del #Toro #Fernández

News

The sports journalist harshly targeted the sports director of La Maquina and Fernández’s representative.



© Imago7New controversy from the journalist.

One of the most controversial signings so far in this transfer market was that of Gabriel Fernández to Cruz Azul. The reason? The amount paid for the 29-year-old footballer: nine million dollars. And this is a topic that David Faitelsona renowned sports journalist, was not going to let it pass.

However, the real reason for the controversy was that all the journalists had the information that the signing had cost around 11 million. Given this, many put Iván Alonso, sports director of La Maquina, in the eye of the storm.

As mentioned earlier, David Faitelson This issue was not going to go unnoticed, far from it. Journalist He took it upon himself, on his social networks, to accuse more than one character in this story.

The controversial reporter pointed out Alonso and, furthermore, against the agent of the Toro Fernández. Below, we tell you what Faitelson said and all the details.

Toro Fernández, new figure of La Maquina (@toro_fernandez19).

David Faitelson’s strong accusation

In your account X (Twitter), Faitelson left several accusations: “Things that are not said… Iván Alonso was kicked out of Pachuca for a negotiation that involved a Uruguayan soccer player named Jesús Trindade… Who was Trindade’s representative? Gerardo Rabadja… Who is the representative of “Toro” Fernández? Yes, Gerardo Rabadja himself… We must continue investigating…“.

Then, in another tweet, he uploaded an image of Toro Fernández with his representative: “I present to you: Edgardo “El Chino” La Salvia, former “barra brava” of Peñarol and employee of Gerardo Rabadja in the company P&P Sport Management SAM From here, commissions are triangulated with Iván Alonso“.

What do the fans think?

Turning a deaf ear to what was mentioned above, it must be said that The majority of fans are in favor of Fernández’s hiring at Cruz Azul. In fact, many La Noria fans answered that to Faitelson in his tweets.