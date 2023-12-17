David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko, result and summary: the Cuban wins with another impressive knockout

#David #Morrell #Sena #Agbeko #result #summary #Cuban #wins #impressive #knockout

David Morrell He made his walk to the ring with a huge smile on his face and the classic Christmas hat, but he did not give the Ghanaian any gifts. Sena Agbeko in the fight for the WBA super middleweight world title (regular) but what it gave him was a brutal knockout.

The 25-year-old Cuban finished Agbeko in the second roundin the middle of that round, without giving time to develop a fight that was expected to be very uneven on paper.

Morrell began boxing very counterpunching in round 1 and in the middle of it he landed the first powerful left that commanded respect from Agbeko, a boxer with a strong record (28-3-0 now) but without resounding victories, although he was not knocked out. since his debut fight in the United States in 2014.

DAVID MORRELL JR. DELIVERS 💥@OsvaryJ ends the final fight in Showtime Boxing’s 37-year history with a 2nd-round KO over Sena Agbeko.#MorrellAgbeko #ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/OqNzqScqg8 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 17, 2023

From their corner they asked Morrell not to worry as much about putting on a show as in round 1, but to accelerate, and the boxer obeyed. The Cuban continued to connect every power blow he threw and after a combination of three blows the end began to be felt.

Agbeko was locked against a corner and Morrell landed one blow after another against a motionless rival who only sought to protect his head, until the referee declared the end of the fight.

The champion improved his record to 10-0-0 with nine knockoutsseven of them in the last seven fights and six before the fifth round.

In the co-main event and for the lightweight division, the Mexican Jose Valenzuela he knocked out the American in the sixth round Chris Colberttaking revenge for the defeat suffered by unanimous decision in March.