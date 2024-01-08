David Pizarro sent a recommendation to Alexis Sánchez for his continuity at Inter Milan

This weekend Alexis Sánchez monopolized the headlines of the football press, both in Chile and in the Old Continent, after a particular recommendation made to him by Arturo Vidal: “Alexis, if you are listening to me, please leave Inter. He is pure fooling around, he shouldn’t have come back,” the midfielder said.

This is due to the few minutes that the Tocopillano has played at Inter Milan, where he has been relegated to the substitute bench and in each participation he is filled with criticism. Amid the questions about whether the La Roja striker should continue in Europe or not, another Chilean who played for the Neroazzurro was consulted about it: David Pizarro.

The former soccer player appeared in Italy this Monday, where he participated in an event held by Panini, where it was inevitable that the topic “Sánchez” would come up. The former University of Chile was more modest when it came to making a recommendation to Alexis and his future in Serie A.

“If he has to change or make a decision to change the current situation, he will have to do it at the end of the championship. Doing it today would not be good for him or for the Chilean team, his performance with La Roja matters a lot to us,” he began by saying.

He also pointed out that it would be good for Alexis Sánchez to remain at Inter Milan until June, when the championship ends, considering that the Chilean’s club has a chance of winning the title, a good way to say goodbye to Europe in case he decides to return to South America or accept the bag of money they offer you in Saudi Arabia.

“The advice I can give you is to wait until the end of the season and decide there. Inter and Juventus lead the championship, but in my opinion Inter is much stronger,” Pizarro concluded.

