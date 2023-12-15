David Rabary and Ravaka Ramanantoanina are impressive

David Rabary and Ravaka Ramanantoanin, winners. here. à SRK Imerintsiatosika

The last round of the Karting race of the Madagascar championship took place yesterday, on the Serana Racing Kart (SRK) circuit of Imerintsiatosika.

In the senior elite, David Rabary outclassed the competition, leaving behind the super favorite of the day, Thimothée Andriamamonjiarison. The final race takes place over twelve laps and David Rabary, unfazed since the time trial, remained untouchable. As he started from pole position, his dominance was unquestionable. He completed the twelve laps of the final in 16.13.966. David Rabary’s great form has been noted since the time trial with his first time of 1.13.182, ahead of Loïc (1.13.402) and Thimothée (1.13.788).

In the pre-final, the youngest of the Rabary siblings, in the absence of his eldest, showed himself to be intractable by finishing far ahead of Thimothée, in a time of 13.50.291 against 13.56.735 for his direct pursuer. All the spectators who came to SRK Imerintsiatosika were unanimous: “David Rabary was having his big day. His conduct was perfect. With such mastery, next season, he will be a very difficult opponent to defeat,” confides a parent of a pilot who wishes to remain anonymous.

Among the ladies, Ravaka Ramanantoanina produced a great demonstration of driving by taking first place, in a time of 16.28.478 for the twelve laps of the final. Forced to leave the 23rd International Trophy prematurely due to illness, on November 19, she took her revenge and was able to compete with the senior men, notably Thimothée, Jessy and the young talent Mboara who was not on her day, yesterday.

Donné Raherinjatovo

