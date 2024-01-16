Day of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland celebrated in four provinces

This Monday, the 15th, marks the Day of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland.

To celebrate the date, the Provincial Governments of Huambo, Bié and Namibe pay tribute to former combatants and veterans of the country. The central event takes place in the city of Ndalatando, Cuanza Norte province, under the motto “United in Diversity, Strong and Firm in the Construction of a Better Angola”.

It was on January 15, 1974, that the three movements of the National Liberation Struggle, namely (FNLA, MPLA and UNITA), signed the Alvor Accords, during the period of the struggle against the Portuguese colonial regime, in the name of freedom, they gave the best of themselves in favor of National Independence, achieved on November 11, 1975.

In this first phase, identification cards and access to social assistance services will be delivered in the province of Namibe 121 to Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland, and family members of deceased Former Combatants.

In the province of Huambo, a ceremony took place at the Huambo municipal cemetery, where the vice-governor for the political, social and economic sector, Angelino Elavoco, laid a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier.