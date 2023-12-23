Day, time and streets through which motorists will pass

#Day #time #streets #motorists #pass

The Papanoelada Motera de Vigo It has become, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated events of Christmas. All the details of this year are already known and this weekend will once again dye the city streets red.

The organization of the Papanoelada Motera de Vigo, Moto Club Galicia and Motera Magazine, have introduced something new this year. Also, a classic of the march, the Nadal Bus, falls out of this year’s edition. The Vitrasa tourist vehicle It has not been launched this year either. by the lights due to the labor conflict at the public transportation concessionaire.

When is the Vigo Motera Papanoelada?

This year the Papanoelada Motera from Vigo will be the Saturday December 23. As usual, he will leave the neighborhood of ship.

At what time is it?

He meeting point of motorists will be Pedra Seixa de Navia street. At 2:00 p.m. The concentration of motorized Santa Clauses will begin. Departure will be at 4:00 p.m.

Route

The route of the Papanoelada Motera de Vigo 2023 will be similar to previous years. It will also have two stages. Upon arrival on the street Venezuela is scheduled to stop. There, the mayor, Abel Caballero, will dedicate a few words to the participants. The complete route will be as follows:

Pedra Seixa (Navia): the bikers are called at 2:00 p.m. although they will leave at 4:00 p.m.

badgers

Ricardo Mella

Snail

Florida

America Square

Gran Vía ascending towards the Plaza de España tunnel

Gran Vía descending towards the intersection with Venezuela Street.

Venezuela (march stop at the end of the street).

camellias

Alvaro Cunqueiro

Plaza de América Tunnel

Avenida de Castelao

Europe Avenue

badgers

Ufas Street

badgers

Limpiño

What does it take to participate?

To participate in the Papanoelada Motera you don’t need anything more than riding a motorcycle and wanting to have a good time. Of course, being dressed in Santa Claus clothing or Christmas motifs and carrying candy is almost an obligation. As adults, and like every year, The Papanoelada Motera de Vigo has a solidarity nature and products can be delivered to the Food Bank.

At the end of the Papanoelada Motera, it is also planned to hold a tribute to deceased motorcyclists with a march on foot through the Navia area.