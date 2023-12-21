Days off 2024: Budget workers will have 3 more days off than private sector employees. The three mini-holidays next year, on the Government’s table

#Days #Budget #workers #days #private #sector #employees #miniholidays #year #Governments #table

Budget workers will have three days off in addition to private sector employees next year, namely May 2, August 16 and December 27, 2024, given that these are between public holidays, in which no work is done, and weekends , according to a draft Decision on the Government’s table on Thursday. The declared goal is to effectively ensure the duration of work and create free time for the recovery of work capacity for budget workers.

Calendar 2024 Photo: Pavel Muravev / Dreamstime.com

Basically, budget workers will have 3 days off in addition to the rest of the employees in the economy, who will have 17 days off in 2024.

Practically 3 mini-holidays of 4, 5 and 6 days each will be created

The first mini-holiday will be at the beginning of May: May 2 falls on a Thursday, between two other public holidays: May 1 – Labor Day (Wednesday) and May 3 – Good Friday (Friday). Sunday, May 5, is Orthodox Easter, and Monday, May 6 is the second day of Easter. The result is therefore a mini-vacation of 6 days.

The second mini-holiday will be in August: August 16 falls on a Friday, immediately after the Feast of the Assumption (Saint Mary) which is Thursday. Together with the weekend results in a mini-vacation of 4 days.

The third mini-holiday will be for Christmas: Given that Christmas (December 25) and the day after Christmas (December 26) fall on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, the Government will decide that Friday, December 27 will also be free for budget workers, resulting in another mini vacation of 5 days.

In the supporting note it is specified that May 2, August 16 and December 27, 2024 being established as days off, public institutions and public authorities will accordingly extend their working hours until May 31, August 30, 2024 and January 31, respectively 2025, according to the established plans.

2024 – What are the statutory holidays and how do they fall – list:

1st January – New Year ( months )

– New Year ( ) January 2 – The day after the New Year (Tuesday)

January 6 – Epiphany (Saturday)

– Epiphany (Saturday) January 7 – Saint John (Sunday)

January 24th – Day of the Romanian Principalities (Little Union) (Wednesday)

1st May – Labor Day ( Wednesday )

– Labor Day ( ) May 3rd – Big Friday ( Friday )

– Big Friday ( ) 5th of May – Orthodox Easter (Sunday)

– Orthodox Easter (Sunday) May 6 – The second day of Orthodox Easter (months)

June 1st – Children’s Day (Saturday)

June 23 – Pentecost (Sunday)

– Pentecost (Sunday) June 24 – The second day of Pentecost (months)

15 august – Dormition of the Mother of God (Saint Mary) (joi)

November 30 – Saint Andrew (Saturday)

– Saint Andrew (Saturday) December 1st – Great Union Day (Sunday)

December 25 – Christmas ( Wednesday )

– Christmas ( ) December 26 – The day after Christmas (joi)

Legal days off apply to all Romanians, but for employees in the budget sector, the Government will be able to decide whether to grant additional days off to bridge the gap between a public holiday and a weekend.

For example, during May 1 – Orthodox Easterthe government could grant a day off on May 2 (Thursday) to make a 6-day mini-holiday that also includes May 1 and religious holidays.

Similarly, the Government could decide on August 16 (Friday) to grant a “bridge” between the Assumption (August 15 – Thursday) and the weekend.

