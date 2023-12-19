DBRS highlights Portugal’s growth among European economies

#DBRS #highlights #Portugals #growth #among #European #economies

The rating agency expects central banks in North America and Europe to maintain higher interest rates for much of 2024. However, it points to a downward scenario in the second half of the year.

Portugal is highlighted by DBRS as one of the European economies that maintained growth rates close to or equal to their estimated potential economic growth rates, along with Spain and Belgium.

“Relative to our September baseline projection, forecast revisions for 2023 were mixed, reflecting both positive and negative surprises in the final months of the year. Some European economies (Spain, Portugal and, to a lesser extent, Belgium, for example) continued to record growth rates close to or equal to their estimated potential growth rates, while most major European economies recorded faster growth. weak (Italy, France, United Kingdom) or mild recessions (Germany)”, says the rating agency in a note, highlighting that, among the main economies, the USA and Japan registered a superior performance over the last year.

For next year, “the prospects continue to be bleak”, notes DBRS in a bulletin issued today on the Base Macroeconomic scenarios, recalling the deterioration “of forecasts in recent months”.

In terms of growth, the United States stands out from other economies, given the “revised forecasts upwards to a consensus of 1.2%”.

Regarding banking institutions, “although most large banks have demonstrated resilience, we may still see a deterioration in credit quality across loan portfolios, which could particularly affect smaller, less diversified banks with significant exposures to commercial real estate or other high-risk sectors. However, strong household balance sheets appear to help limit the duration and depth of the expected slowdown”, analyzes DBRS.

Analyzing the labor market, the agency considers it “likely that tight labor markets will contribute to continued wage pressures, making it more difficult for companies to lower prices or prices or even to maintain prices at current levels”.

In the business world, DRBS highlights, despite the “increase in the number of large companies announcing layoffs or other staff reductions, employment growth continued unabated in several key sectors of the economy (e.g. healthcare , travel) in most major economies.”

In the US, among other markets, “low unemployment also reflects some degree of non-participation in the labor force following the pandemic. Labor markets remain tight, even as hiring prospects continue to worsen. Especially in Canada, the accelerated pace of migration has supported faster growth and increased the number of available workers, but has also contributed to increasing pressures towards rising prices for housing and related services.”

DRBS predicts that unemployment will generally remain low until 2025 in most economies.

Finally, DBRS warns of the risk of additional implications of the current conflict in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas on food or energy prices.

“Although Western efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies have made considerable progress, Russia remains an important oil and gas producer that can have an impact on world markets. Disturbances in cereal production and exports could resurface. Other geopolitical risks, namely the deterioration of US and EU relations with China, also remain a potential source of shocks”, explains the rating agency.

“We added forecasts for 2025 to our scenarios, which, at this point, reflect expectations of a recovery in activity, which appears to be based on the assumption that the main central banks will begin to slow down activity in the middle or end of 2024”, highlights still the same note.