DBRS revises CGD’s ‘outlook’ upwards

This is the second review carried out by DBRS in 2023 after, in May, it raised CGD’s rating to BBB (high), “one of four increases recorded in the year by a rating agency”.

DBRS Morningstar revised the long-term ratings trend of Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) from “Stable” to “Positive”, confirming “the long-term rating (Long Term Issuer Rating) at BBB (high), the short-term (Short-Term IssuerRating) at R-1 (low) and the long-term deposit rating (Long Term Deposit Rating) at A (low)”.

According to the statement, the “Positive” trend reflects the “favorable evolution observed and the expectation that CGD’s profitability will remain at adequate levels despite the potential margin compression in Portugal and that the balance sheet will remain solid in a context of economic slowdown”.

The bank says that “confirmation of the ratings took into account CGD’s solid capital and liquidity position, the resilience of asset quality, as well as greater profitability”.

