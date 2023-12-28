De Bleeckere speaks out about replaying Anderlecht-Genk

#Bleeckere #speaks #replaying #AnderlechtGenk

Arbitration on the Belgian fields has had a bad end to 2023. Last weekend, yet another low point was reached. KRC Genk is demanding that the match at RSC Anderlecht be replayed 2-1 after a painful mistake by the match management.

Racing missed a penalty in the first half, after which Yira Sor was able to kick in the rebound. However, the goal was disallowed because the attacker was too quickly in the main goal line. However, the replay showed how Anderlecht players had also already entered the sixteen at that moment. In that case the penalty had to be retaken. But the match officials gave a free kick to Anderlecht and made a serious mistake. Something that was also confirmed by the Professional Refereeing Department (PRD).

No explanation VAR and ref

Genk then decided to file a complaint with the demand to replay the match. Whether that complaint has a chance of success depends largely on what explanation referee Nathan Verboomen and especially VAR Jan Boterberg provide for this phase. Initially, it was also the intention that one of the two gentlemen would tell his story on Thursday during the PRD’s weekly review. But in the end it was spokesman Frank De Bleeckere who appeared before the cameras.

Procedure in progress

And there was a clear reason for that. “A procedure has been started by Genk and therefore there can of course be no communication in advance. The complaint will now be dealt with on January 5, then everyone will be heard. Advice and a decision will then be made. For that reason, the VAR or referee is not present here,” De Bleeckere said.

The case will therefore be dealt with by the PRD on January 5. But they will only provide advice to the disciplinary council of the football association. He will ultimately have to decide whether the match should be replayed. De Bleeckere cannot estimate at the moment when that ruling will be made.

Arbitrage guilty

However, he admits that the refereeing errors of recent weeks are a thorn in his side. “We don’t like to see that. Our referees and we are very aware that we have made a mistake. There is a lot of pressure on the arbitration, but we also knew that this would happen if you made such a mistake three times in a row. We are one hundred percent aware that we have to regroup. In the second half of the season we have to put our heads together to avoid such situations again,” said De Bleeckere.