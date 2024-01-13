De Bruyne inspires Man City late turnaround at Newcastle VIDEO

#Bruyne #inspires #Man #City #late #turnaround #Newcastle #VIDEO

SEE OUR BOOKMAKER PAGE HERE!

See how the stars of the efbet League teams predicted the match – HERE

Newcastle lost to Manchester City 2:3 in a spectacle at St. James’s Park in the 21st round of the English Premier League. Bernardo Silva (26) scored a beautiful goal with a heel and Alexander Isak (35) equalized with another famous goal. Anthony Gordon (38) completed the complete turnaround for the Magpies, and after the break substitute Kevin De Bruyne (74) equalized for the “citizens”, who reached the three points in the first seconds of stoppage time with Oscar Bob’s first goal ( 90+1) in the English elite.

In the 2nd minute, Isak was brought in from the right and assisted Longstaff, who outpaced Ederson and put the ball into the net. However, the side referee raised the offside flag, and the VAR upheld the decision. Longstaff’s hit injured the Brazilian guard of the “citizens” Ederson, who received medical attention and lasted only four more minutes. Then he came very close to making a fatal mistake. The keeper kicked the ball into Almiron’s body, but luckily for him the hosts’ forwards failed to organize themselves and shoot at goal. In the end, Ederson fell on the field and showed that he could not continue the match, and instead of him, the German Stefan Ortega kept for the visitors until the end.

Josep Guardiola’s players took the initiative and took the lead in the 26th minute, after an attack from the left, the ball was sent to the right flank, where Kyle Walker was left all alone. The right defender of the “citizens” advanced a few meters and “served” the ball to Bernardo Silva on the edge of the goalkeeper’s field. The Spaniard showed confidence and played with one touch with his heel, sending the ball into the far corner of the goal for 0:1. A little later, Silva had an opportunity to fire at Newcastle’s goal again, but this time Dubravka reacted well and saved.

In the 35th minute, Alexander Isak was brought out with a long pass behind the defense of the “citizens”, advanced very well to the penalty area, feinted the running Kyle Walker and with a very technical shot with his right foot managed to direct the ball into the far corner of Stefan Orguega for 1 :1. Just two minutes after the equalizer for the hosts, Eddie Howe’s men struck for the second time with an identical goal. This time, Anthony Gordon received from the left, dealt with Kyle Walker again and with a shot on the diagonal he signed for 2:1.

WINBET – 3 initial bonuses + 3 gifts for Sports, Casino and Live Casino! (18+)

After the break, the visitors pressed in search of an equaliser. Julián Alvarez took a direct free kick but his shot was saved by Martin Dubravka. Phil Foden also had an opportunity to shoot at the home team’s goal, but his shot failed to surprise the Magpies’ goalkeeper.

Julián Alvarez wasted a unique chance to equalize. The visitors’ striker found himself absolutely alone in the penalty area in front of the goal, but his left-footed shot failed at all and he sent the ball high over the crossbar. Kevin De Bruyne, who appeared as a reserve, again became a savior for his team. The Belgian managed to equalize in the 74th minute with a very nice shot from the arc of the penalty area.

In the first minute of added time, De Bruyne perfectly found Oscar Bob, who dealt with Kieron Trippier and Martin Dubravka to score his first goal in the Premier League, with which he once again gave the lead to the “citizens” – 2:3.

With the success, the “citizens” collect an asset of 43 points, two of the leader Liverpool. Newcastle are tenth with 29 points.

RESULTS AND PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION IN THE ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE – HERE!

Download our BLITZ SPORT mobile app HERE!