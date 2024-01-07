De Bruyne returns after five months, Foden leads and City wins in the FA Cup | Relief

#Bruyne #returns #months #Foden #leads #City #wins #Cup #Relief

Phil Foden scored two goals for the Manchester City, champion in the last edition, advanced to the round of the FA Cup with a 5-0 victory over Huddersfield Town. The best news, yes, was Kevin De Bruyne’s return after five months out with a hamstring injury.

The Belgian had only played two games this season when he was injured in August, but his return in 2024 is full of excitement for the citizens. De Bruyne closed last season with 10 goals and 31 assists and in just a moment of play against Huddersfield he already added his second (the first was in the Community Shield).

With a strong starting team, Guardiola’s men suffered a setback in the first half when lost defender Manuel Akanji to injury. Huddersfield, on the verge of relegation in the Championship standings, fell behind on the scoreboard in the 33rd minute when The foot put the ball into the net from a tight angle, and the striker Julian Alvarez scored a second four minutes later.

De Bruyne entered the pitch in the 57th minute and City added the third a minute later when the Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb He tried to find the Belgian at the far post, but saw his cross deflected into the net and made it 3-0.

Foden added his second with a precise shot from the edge of the area in the 65th minute, and nine minutes later, De Bruyne set up his substitute teammate Jeremy Doku, also back, to complete the victory. Two returns with positive news.

On the other hand, the Luton Town drew goalless against Bolton Wanderers, and Nottingham Forest y West Ham United They will also need replay matches after draws against Blackpool and Bristol City, respectively.

Álvaro de Grado is in charge of covering English football information. He was born in Madrid and was a correspondent in Manchester for nine years, where he collaborated with different media, both national (MARCA, Diario AS, Cadena SER) and international (La Tercera, TUDN, TNT Sports). Currently, along with his work at Relevo, he also comments on Premier League matches on DAZN and covers the Champions League for TNT Sports México. In addition, he is the author of the book “Away Days” by Editorial Panenka, has worked as a football scout for StatsBomb and has been part of the communication team of representation agencies. …