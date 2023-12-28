#games #van #Rise #Ronin

De games van 2024 | Rise of the Ronin – We now know developer Team Ninja well for creating extremely action-packed games with complex combat, which are certainly challenging at times. We see this in games like Ninja Gaiden, NioH and the most recently released game: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Each one you are presented with strong and flashy combat in titles that will give you hours of fun. It is therefore not surprising that Sony joined forces with Team Ninja and work has now been going on for a long time on the PS5-exclusive Rise of the Ronin. Here too we see the typical Team Ninja signature, but at the same time it looks like a unique mix of elements.

Rise of the Ronin – In Rise of the Ronin we find ourselves in 1863 Japan. The island has undergone three centuries of Tokugawa Shogunate dictatorship and the country is not in the best of shape. The West is also slowly but surely starting to become more interested in Japan and the first Black Ships reach the coast of the island. This creates even more chaos in an unstable period in Japan, resulting in war, diseases and political unrest. Clans are battling it out and Japan has never been so divided. However, you will change that as a samurai without a master, or a Ronin.

As a Ronin you are of course lord and master with the sword and that is also reflected in the combat. But with the Western influences now present, you also have to learn to deal with foreign weapons. Think of pistols and muskets, for example. Team Ninja offers you an open world action adventure and the combat seems to be just as complex and cool as the previous games that the developer has made. Yet the team also throws in a touch of Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin’s Creed and that mix looks fine and atmospheric. What exactly the story will be is still somewhat unclear, but what will certainly be reflected in this picture is the necessary bloodshed, losses and other situations that should provide an entertaining whole.

Preliminary expectation: Rise of the Ronin was present during The Game Awards and during that show we were given a release date, namely March 22, 2024. So in the spring we can start working on an atmospheric adventure that is packed with action and hard combat. Throw in a beautiful country like Japan that is freely exploreable because of the open world and you soon have plenty to look forward to. We are also very curious about the story and what influence the West has on Japan, but also on the characters and of course on you as Ronin. Are you a Team Ninja enthusiast and do you have a PS5? Then this is definitely a title that you should keep a close eye on.