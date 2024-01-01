De Kast is number one in the Fryske top 100 for the first time

The Frisian top 100 has existed for more than 20 years, and before that there was a Frisian top 40. It was broadcast on Boxing Day. De Kast was number one in this regard.

“That was the only time we ever played number one with De Kast,” says singer Syb van der Ploeg. “We were number two in the Dutch top 40 for weeks that year, but we never reached first place.”

This was due to the death of the British Princess Diana. “Elton John had written a song about that, and it went to number one.”

And in the years that followed, De Kast has never been number one in the Fryske top 100. “Then came Reboelje, with Marije Maria. And Gurbe was number one for a long time. Young talent, so to speak,” laughs Van der Ploeg.

In Nije Dei is in the Fryske top 100 three times this year, and all three versions are higher this year than a year ago. Elske DeWall’s version rose 17 places, from 64 to 47, and Pieter Sahieter’s version climbed from 22 to 16.

The fact that In Nije Dei is now so popular may be because De Kast celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, says Van der Ploeg. “We have been celebrating that anniversary for three years now. De Kast is ‘alive and kicking’!”

