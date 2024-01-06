De ‘No Return’ modus van The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is ‘enorm stressvol’

This month, Ellie and Abby return in a new version of The Last of Us: Part II, originally titled The Last of Us: Part II Remastered. In addition to a new lick of paint, this version also gets new levels and a brand new mode called ‘No Return’. The latter mode is now being hyped up a bit X by the developer.

According to Naughty Dog’s Del Walker, this roguelike mode won’t be a ‘piece of cake’. He emphasizes that No Return will be extremely stressful and that you should therefore prepare yourself well before you start. It already sounds promising and we are already looking forward to testing this mode on January 19!

‘I don’t think you guys are ready for just how STRESSFUL the survive mode is for our #TLOU2remastered title. Not recommended for weak hearts’

