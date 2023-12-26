De Rafaele becomes the head coach of “Derthona” represented by Strautinas

#Rafaele #coach #Derthona #represented #Strautinas

On Sunday, the Thornton team released Marco Ramondino, who had been leading the club since 2018, from the position of head coach. In 2019, under Ramondino’s leadership, “Derthona” won the second trophy in the team’s history – the Super Cup of the second league.

Under Ramondino’s leadership, the team entered Serie A for the first time in 2021, reaching the finals of the Italian Cup in the first season in the company of the strongest teams, as well as reaching the semi-finals in the playoffs. Also last season, the club reached the semi-finals, taking third place in the main tournament.

On the other hand, the 55-year-old de Rafaele previously managed the Venetian “Umana Reyer” from 2016 to February 2023, with whom he became the Italian champion twice. He has spent his entire career as a coach and professional basketball player in Italy.

“Derthona” ranks 12th in the 16-team competition with five wins in 13 games in the Italian Serie A tournament table. Also, the Thornton team entered the “play-in” tournament of the Champions League.