Dead and injured in serious multi-vehicle accident on A58 | At home and abroad

#Dead #injured #multivehicle #accident #A58 #home

Jan 19, 2024 at 9:44 PM Update: an hour ago

One person was killed in an accident involving several vehicles on the A58 near Roosendaal on Friday evening. In addition, several people were injured. The highway is closed in both directions.

It is not clear exactly how serious the situation is, but the police call X a serious accident. A police spokesperson cannot yet provide information to NU.nl about the number of injured people and how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

According to Rijkswaterstaat, two accidents occurred in a short period of time. The police spokesperson cannot confirm that either. The police expect to need a large part of the night to investigate the scene.

Emergency services are present en masse. Rijkswaterstaat expects the road to remain closed until 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Traffic is diverted via the A16 and A17.

Image: ANP

Read more about:

RoosendaalWest BrabantBinnenlandNorth Brabant

Also Read:  Tuesday was less cold than expected, announces Météo-France

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Maarten van Rossem not a fan of Freek Vonk: ‘I would have bitten like a shark’ | RTL Boulevard
Maarten van Rossem not a fan of Freek Vonk: ‘I would have bitten like a shark’ | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Trump supports Milei after controversial speech at world economic forum
Trump supports Milei after controversial speech at world economic forum
Posted on
VIDEO The first evidence that F-16 planes have arrived in Ukraine? The pilots, trained in Romania
VIDEO The first evidence that F-16 planes have arrived in Ukraine? The pilots, trained in Romania
Posted on
The snow postpones the Real Zaragoza-Andorra, which still does not have a celebration date
The snow postpones the Real Zaragoza-Andorra, which still does not have a celebration date
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News