Dead and injured in serious multi-vehicle accident on A58 | At home and abroad

Jan 19, 2024 at 9:44 PM Update: an hour ago

One person was killed in an accident involving several vehicles on the A58 near Roosendaal on Friday evening. In addition, several people were injured. The highway is closed in both directions.

It is not clear exactly how serious the situation is, but the police call X a serious accident. A police spokesperson cannot yet provide information to NU.nl about the number of injured people and how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

According to Rijkswaterstaat, two accidents occurred in a short period of time. The police spokesperson cannot confirm that either. The police expect to need a large part of the night to investigate the scene.

Emergency services are present en masse. Rijkswaterstaat expects the road to remain closed until 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Traffic is diverted via the A16 and A17.

Image: ANP

RoosendaalWest BrabantBinnenlandNorth Brabant