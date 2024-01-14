Dead and seriously injured in Diemen home

#Dead #injured #Diemen #home

Sculpture Joris van Gennip

At ten past four, several emergency services received a report about resuscitation. When officers arrived on the scene to assess the situation, they found the bodies of a deceased person and a seriously injured person in a house on St. John’s Wort.

The seriously injured person was taken to hospital. Due to the investigation, the police are not yet making any statements about the circumstances and identity of the victims. Witnesses are interviewed by the police.

The police do not want to respond to questions about possible perpetrators and other aspects related to the incident.

