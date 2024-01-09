dead animals and medical waste are among the garbage brought by the water

#dead #animals #medical #waste #among #garbage #brought #water

The Drina River winds through Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In the latter city of Višegrad, a temporary barrier was built from oil barrels 20 years ago to stop and protect the hydroelectric power plant from the debris in the river.

“There are about 5,000 cubic meters of various waste here. They come from all sides, and this scene unfortunately repeats itself every year,” said Dejan Furtula, representative of Eko Center Visegrad, pointing to piles of garbage.

Mr. Furtula says that the garbage, which occasionally includes household appliances, comes from the upper tributaries of the Drina River, where the rising water level after rains or snow brings garbage from nearby waste sites into the river.

“Literally anything you can think of can be found in the Drina River… dead animals, medical waste, car parts. We are like a regional waste warehouse, because the residents of the cities above are not responsible for this garbage,” said D. Furtula.

He said that toxic waste poses a threat to the fragile ecological system of the river, and when it is burned, it threatens the air that Visegrad’s residents and visitors must breathe.

“It’s a big disaster and a shame for all of us that we’re showing this image to the world,” Furtula said, adding that ecologists suspect the river is also contaminated with heavy metals. Detailed water analysis is planned for this year.

Hotel and restaurant owners and workers in Višegrad, famous for its Ottoman-era bridge made famous by Yugoslavia’s Nobel laureate Ivo Andričius, also complain that the waste dump is hurting tourism.

“Tourists first notice the garbage dump in the Drina river and make negative comments – it affects both tourism and the people living here,” said Dijana Rajič, head receptionist of the Andricev Konak hotel.

The environment ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro have met regularly for the past three years and pledged to work together to solve the problem. It is true that the residents of Visegrad do not see real government actions.

“We tend to think that we will never see a clean Drina river in our lifetime. It’s ugly, it’s sad, but we know that the problem has to be solved at a higher level of government and the ministers are already participating in the negotiations, so we can only hope,” said local fisherman Verica Djuric.

Based on information from and Euronews.