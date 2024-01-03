Dead dog without owner gets a dignified farewell thanks to massive donations

The animal ambulance’s call to give a dead shepherd without an owner a dignified farewell was responded to en masse. The young dog was found dead in mid-December, but there is still no trace of his owner. In order to cremate the animal, the animal ambulance started a fundraising campaign. With success, 500 euros was raised within one day.

“We would of course have preferred that the owner had come forward,” says chairman Rens van Lieshout. “But with this we can arrange a complete cremation for the dog, with a memorial stone and paw print.”

“This is one of the first times that an owner does not report”

The shepherd was hit on December 12 on the road between Nistelrode and Vorstenbosch. The driver who hit the dog called animal ambulance, but the dog died on the spot from its injuries.

The animal had a collar and was chipped, but it turned out not to be registered. The animal ambulance therefore made an appeal in the hope of finding the owner, but that was not successful. That is why the volunteers decided to take care of the cremation of the animal themselves. That doesn’t happen often. “This is one of the first times that an owner has not reported,” says chairman Rens van Lieshout.

“We also gave the dog a name.”

Normally the owner pays for the cremation. Otherwise, the animal is taken to Rendac for destruction, for example by heating or grinding. But this young shepherd made such an impression on the volunteers that they started a fundraising campaign to give the animal a dignified farewell.

This was responded to en masse. During Wednesday afternoon, the target amount of 500 euros was reached and the donation link was discontinued. The dog can then be cremated and receive a beautiful memorial stone. “It is up to the volunteers what happens with this,” says Van Lieshout. “And we also gave the dog a name, Alanna.”

“People continue to support us.”

Because enough money has been raised, no more donations can be made. Yet people continue to call animal ambulance. “The link for this dog no longer works, but they can always continue to support us with donations. People are now doing that too and with that we can help other animals.”

The dog will be cremated on Thursday, probably in the Maashorst Animal Crematorium in Uden.

More Interesting News