Deadly accident tonight in Iasi! A young man died after the car he was in overturned several times

#Deadly #accident #tonight #Iasi #young #man #died #car #overturned #times
On the morning of December 25, around 02:20, an accident occurred in Iasi county. According to the information obtained by BZI reporters, it happened between the towns of Măcărești and Prisecani, and unfortunately, a resident of Iesă (on the right of the driver) lost his life.
The intervention crews arrived at the scene and found that a 21-year-old man from Vaslui county, due to excessive speed, lost control over the direction of travel, collided with a metal parapet, left the roadway and overturned several times and remained suspended.
The driver was tested with the breathalyzer, resulting in an alcohol blood level of 0.63ml/g.
There were two other 16-year-olds in the car who were transported to the hospital for more medical investigations.
“On 25.12.2023, at around 02.20, the police were notified by calling 112 regarding the fact that on DJ 249, between the towns of Macărești and Prisecani, a road accident resulted in casualties.
At the scene, the police established the fact that a 21-year-old man from Vaslui county while driving a van on the aforementioned road, due to excessive speed, lost control over the direction of travel, collided with the metal parapet, leaving the side roadway after which it overturned several times and remained suspended over the ditch outside the roadway.
As a result of the accident, one person died (the passenger next to the driver – a 24-year-old man from Iași county), and the driver and two other passengers (two 16-year-old minors) suffered injuries and were transported to hospital for medical care.
The driver was tested with the breathalyzer, resulting in an alcohol level of 0.63 ml/g in the exhaled air. At the medical unit, biological samples were collected in order to determine the blood alcohol level and the consumption of substances with a psychoactive effect.
In the case, a criminal file was drawn up for the crimes of manslaughter, culpable bodily harm and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substances”, IPJ Iași reported.