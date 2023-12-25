Deadly accident tonight in Iasi! A young man died after the car he was in overturned several times

#Deadly #accident #tonight #Iasi #young #man #died #car #overturned #times

On the morning of December 25, around 02:20, an accident occurred in Iasi county. According to the information obtained by BZI reporters, it happened between the towns of Măcărești and Prisecani, and unfortunately, a resident of Iesă (on the right of the driver) lost his life.

The intervention crews arrived at the scene and found that a 21-year-old man from Vaslui county, due to excessive speed, lost control over the direction of travel, collided with a metal parapet, left the roadway and overturned several times and remained suspended.

The driver was tested with the breathalyzer, resulting in an alcohol blood level of 0.63ml/g.

There were two other 16-year-olds in the car who were transported to the hospital for more medical investigations.