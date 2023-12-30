Deadly clash with anti-gang police

A bloody saber was found on the killed individual.

Motorized elements of the specialized police unit responsible for the fight against banditry took on an armed gang. A convict was killed and banditry equipment seized.

A shooting broke out in Andavamamba. During the night from Thursday to Friday, a squad of armed bandits clashed head-on with elite police officers. During an ensuing skirmish, a member of the gang was knocked out of harm’s way while his companions, for their part, managed to go off on a tangent by leaving the one hit with projectiles on the scene.

On the killed individual, the police found a pliers bar as well as a saber covered in blood. The identification carried out after the shooting revealed that the individual is no stranger to the Defense and Security Forces. It turns out that he had already served sentences of criminal imprisonment at the Tsiafahy forced prison before he regained his freedom not long ago. As soon as he was released, he did it again. Aged around thirty years, the deceased would have already found himself involved in acts of burglary committed in the city center as well as in the outlying suburbs.

Volatilized

Elusive since he began to be talked about again after his release, the habitual offender this time came up against armed elements from the Central Anti-Gang Service (SAG), carrying out a night patrol in sensitive areas of the capital. While combing the corners of Andavamamba and its surroundings, the police officers ready to fight crossed the path of the armed gang. Carried away by panic, the criminals fled after an attempted confrontation. The fugitives disappeared into the dark and narrow streets of the surrounding area, taking advantage of the darkness, while the repeat offender fell under police bullets.

Also Read:  the filling of the Nachtigal dam announced for July 18, 2023

In the ranks of the SAG men, no injuries were reported. The remains of the slain individual were taken to the morgue of the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona hospital, where his relatives have already come forward. The criminal brigade, for its part, took over the judicial investigations.

Andry Manase

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky
The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky
Posted on
Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem
Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem
Posted on
City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like
City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like
Posted on
Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’
Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News