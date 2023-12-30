Deadly clash with anti-gang police

A bloody saber was found on the killed individual.

Motorized elements of the specialized police unit responsible for the fight against banditry took on an armed gang. A convict was killed and banditry equipment seized.

A shooting broke out in Andavamamba. During the night from Thursday to Friday, a squad of armed bandits clashed head-on with elite police officers. During an ensuing skirmish, a member of the gang was knocked out of harm’s way while his companions, for their part, managed to go off on a tangent by leaving the one hit with projectiles on the scene.

On the killed individual, the police found a pliers bar as well as a saber covered in blood. The identification carried out after the shooting revealed that the individual is no stranger to the Defense and Security Forces. It turns out that he had already served sentences of criminal imprisonment at the Tsiafahy forced prison before he regained his freedom not long ago. As soon as he was released, he did it again. Aged around thirty years, the deceased would have already found himself involved in acts of burglary committed in the city center as well as in the outlying suburbs.

Volatilized

Elusive since he began to be talked about again after his release, the habitual offender this time came up against armed elements from the Central Anti-Gang Service (SAG), carrying out a night patrol in sensitive areas of the capital. While combing the corners of Andavamamba and its surroundings, the police officers ready to fight crossed the path of the armed gang. Carried away by panic, the criminals fled after an attempted confrontation. The fugitives disappeared into the dark and narrow streets of the surrounding area, taking advantage of the darkness, while the repeat offender fell under police bullets.

In the ranks of the SAG men, no injuries were reported. The remains of the slain individual were taken to the morgue of the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona hospital, where his relatives have already come forward. The criminal brigade, for its part, took over the judicial investigations.

Andry Manase