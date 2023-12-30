Deadly road exit of a 4X4

A traffic accident that causes excitement. The evening before yesterday, an all-terrain vehicle left the road and rolled below the road. The 4X4 ended its crazy race near a watercourse. A mother did not survive while two other people who were on board had to be urgently evacuated to a hospital in Tana.

The accident occurred on the approach to Soavinandriana, on National Road number 34 serving Faratsiho. The family in the vehicle that overturned left Sambaina to go to the central town of Soavinandriana to pick up someone from their entourage. The cause of this deadly road exit has not yet been communicated. According to information collected, the all-terrain vehicle tumbled into the scene when the driver lost control. The vehicle ended its journey on its left side. The damage is significant. The scene occurred around 6 p.m.

Andry Manase