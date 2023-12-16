Deaf or partially sighted on the film set: it doesn’t have to be difficult | Movies & Series

#Deaf #partially #sighted #film #set #doesnt #difficult #Movies #Series

Calmness on the set of a television series is unusual. But at Sleepers they take it easy for the hearing-impaired actor Ravi Beeuwkes. Film and series makers should think more often about actors with disabilities, maker Robert de Hoog told NU.nl.

Attention to inclusion and diversity is growing in Dutch series. But there are still big steps to be made for actors with disabilities, says actress Aysegül Karaca. She herself is visually impaired.

“Major television roles for people with disabilities are rare. You often see that the role is based on the disability and not an accidental incident,” says Karaca, who has been able to see about 20 percent since birth. “I never had an example on television. Now I want to be that example myself.”

Although she now has several series, films and plays to her name, she notices that many makers are reluctant to cast people with disabilities. “I think many productions don’t dare because they don’t know what to expect. It might be a bit of inexperience.”

‘It didn’t cost us an extra minute to take Ravi into account’

De Hoog prescribed Sleepers the role of the character Max especially for a hearing-impaired actor. In the series, Max is the son of main character Martin Oudkerk (played by De Hoog himself).

“It gives an extra layer to the story. Max’s parents have to deal with their child in a different way,” says De Hoog. The fact that the actor himself would be hearing impaired for the role was a strict requirement for the maker.

De Hoog believes it is important that the scarce roles are actually played by someone with a disability. “It didn’t cost us an extra minute to take Ravi into account. Every actor has his own instruction manual. So do I.”

Part of the crew learned sign language to communicate more easily with Beeuwkes. “And we laughed so much. Sign language is extremely difficult, so mistakes were sometimes made. For example, I once asked the entire crew if they wanted to clap for me,” says De Hoog.

The cast of the Sleepers series took Ravi Beeuwkes (right in the photo) into account. Photo: Videoland

‘I’m asking for a script in font 26’

Because of Beeuwkes’ presence, there was a special calm on the set Sleepers. “Ravi has a CI (a hearing prosthesis, ed.) that ensures that all sounds come to him very loudly. We had to ensure that there was not too much noise. A special experience on a set where it is normally very busy. “

Karaca also doesn’t need much extra at all. “I’m just asking if the script can be printed in font 26. And I need someone to tell me where everything is.”

The actress has never really experienced any problems during her work. “I am socially well developed, so communicating with people on a set is absolutely no problem. Although I sometimes miss non-verbal communication, I remain a blind eye,” she says, laughing.

Aysegül Karaca in NPO3-serie En nu ben ik verliefd.Photo: Ayşegül Karaca

“I just want people to see me as an actress and my eyes just happen to wobble.”

The fact that there is more and more talk about diversity in the television world is good, say De Hoog and Karaca. But according to them, something really needs to change.

“As storytellers, we must show that these possibilities exist. We are the starting point,” says De Hoog. “By giving people with disabilities major roles, the story becomes much more layered and realistic. In addition, representation is important.”

“The moment people with disabilities get bigger roles, you let the viewer get used to it,” Karaca adds. “It also gives a much more realistic picture of society. People who cannot see well are also just fathers or lawyers, so give those roles too.”

The actress hopes that she will be offered these opportunities more often in the future. “I just want people to see me as an actress and my eyes just happen to wobble.”

Karaca will be performing her solo theater piece from April A’s revenge. The second season of Sleepers can be seen on Videoland from December 15.