Dealing openly with HIV in partnerships and friendly relationships

#Dealing #openly #HIV #partnerships #friendly #relationships

In today’s world, when love and partnerships are more diverse than ever, dealing openly with HIV in interpersonal relationships is becoming increasingly important. Instead of keeping quiet about fear and shame, openness about your own HIV status comes to the fore.

The main reason for this positive development is the knowledge that nowadays a good and long life is possible even with HIV and that the virus cannot be transmitted with successful therapy, even during unprotected sex1,2. The fact that more and more people are open about their HIV status is due not least to increased self-love, which, together with open communication, can be seen as two important cornerstones of happy partnerships and fulfilling relationships.

Elimination of taboos about HIV

For a long time, HIV was a taboo topic that people were reluctant to talk about, especially not with strangers, but often not with people close to them, such as friends or their own family. Fear of stigma and discrimination led people living with HIV to hide even from those closest to them. This not only had an impact on individual well-being and mental health, but could also lead to misunderstandings in communication and even personal withdrawal.

But times have changed: An increasing number of people are now open about their HIV status and are not only setting an example against stigmatization and discrimination, but also for dealing with HIV confidently. People who stop consciously hiding or even openly sharing their HIV status contribute to a culture of compassion that lays the foundation for healthier relationships and friendships.

Image: ViiV Healthcare, zvg

Fear of unwanted outing?

Some people fear that they will be excluded from their social environment or discriminated against if their positive HIV status becomes known. This can lead to pressure to keep their infection secret. This fear can be associated with psychological stress, which can lead to sleep disorders or even depression.

Fear of unwanted disclosure often leads to the medication being hidden so that unexpected visitors from friends or family cannot see them. Or the empty medication packaging is not disposed of in your own household waste, but in a place far away from your own home so that people in the neighborhood don’t discover them. A good knowledge of the successful treatment of and modern life with HIV could help to reduce prejudices and promote understanding of the living situation of HIV-positive people through an open approach.

Self-love as the basis for a partnership

Any form of shame, be it about one’s own body or other perceived weaknesses, is a hindrance to relationships or friendships. When self-perception is negative, it is difficult to believe that another person finds you lovable.

Therefore, shame about one’s HIV status also has an impact on the search for a partner. Fear of rejection causes people with HIV to withdraw from relationships before they have a chance to develop. Being able to accept and love yourself even with HIV makes it easier to have a happy relationship in which you can openly share your own story.

Self-love means recognizing yourself as valuable, even with HIV. This inner strength makes it possible not to let others define you through a virus, but rather to enter into a partnership as a whole person with all the different facets that make you who you are and to be perceived that way.

A relationship also means overcoming challenges together. Visits to the doctor can cause stress for HIV-positive people if they worry about what their blood results are like. This stress can result in irritability, which is better understood by the partner if he/she knows about the doctor’s visit. The partner without HIV also needs self-love in order to be strong enough to communicate their own feelings. Empathy, patience and the pursuit of mutual growth lead to a relationship based on trust.

Open communication

Honesty in dealing with HIV status requires targeted communication. This means talking about fears and concerns. Open discussions enable both sides to avoid misunderstandings. Exchanging information about medical treatment and mental health is helpful in supporting each other.

The willingness to deal openly with HIV is not only in the hands of people with HIV, but also depends significantly on the social environment. In a society where HIV infection is no longer used as a reason for discrimination and stigmatization, we are creating an environment in which people with HIV no longer have to hide. Openness in your personal environment can also encourage other people to share their stories and create a chain of support.

A new era of relationships

Dealing openly with HIV in relationships and friendships marks a new era in relationships in which self-love and communication are even more important. By overcoming our own fears and accepting ourselves, we lay the foundation for deep and fulfilling connections with other people, whether in the form of friendships, partnerships or any other interpersonal relationships.

You can find out more about living with HIV, relationships and dating on the website www.livlife.de. In numerous videos, HIV-positive people share their experiences and give practical tips on how to deal with them openly in discussions.

Powered by ViiV Healthcare

NP-DE-HVU-ADVR-230023

credentials

1 Eisinger et al., HIV Viral Load and Transmissibility of HIV Infection Undetectable Equals Untransmittable, JAMA February 5, 2019 Volume 321, Number 5 (Reprinted), 451-452.

2 European AIDS Clinical Society Guidelines, Version 12.0, Stand October 2023.