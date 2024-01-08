Dear Earth Citizens, NASA is giving out travel tickets to the moon

#Dear #Earth #Citizens #NASA #giving #travel #tickets #moon

United States Space Agency (NASA) opens up opportunities for Earth citizens who want to leave their names to be sent to Moon. And, many have registered to get tickets to travel to Earth’s natural satellite.

Through exploration missions Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), NASA will collect names from all over the world, including in Indonesia, which is scheduled to take off using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket at the end of 2024.

This VIPER mission will carry out the task of hunting for water ice and other resources near the Moon’s southern tick. For your information, this area is being targeted by NASA to establish one or even more manned bases through the Artemis program.

“With VIPER, we will study and explore parts of the Moon’s surface that no one has visited before and with this campaign, we invite the world to be part of this risky but rewarding journey,” said NASA Science Mission Directorate Nicola Fox, quoted from Space, Monday (8/1/2024).

Even though it is still late in the launch year, NASA will only accept deposits of this name until March 15 2024. To do this, you visit the NASA page and follow the steps to register and get a travel ticket.

“Just imagine, our names will be on board as VIPER navigates through terrain occurring at the Moon’s south pole and collects valuable data that will help us better understand the history of the Moon and the environment where we plan to send Artemis astronauts,” said Fox.

VIPER is part of the program Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) NASA which aims to send the agency’s instruments and other equipment to the Moon with private robotics.

CPLS is designed to help pave the way for Artemis astronauts, who are scheduled to land near the moon’s south pole for the first time in late 2025 or 2026.

This program for sending names to space missions is not the first carried out by NASA. Previously, NASA has invited the public to put their names on its spacecraft, for example, NASA’s Orion capsule carried nearly 3.4 million names into lunar orbit and back on the Artemis 1 mission, an uncrewed effort launched in November 2022.

