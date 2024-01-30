Death in fire in apartment complex in Leiden

#Death #fire #apartment #complex #Leiden

Region15Emergency workers at work on the street

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 00:17

One person died last night in a fire in a house in an apartment complex in Leiden. This is reported by the Hollands Midden safety region.

The fire raged in the Pauline de Haanstraat in the Stevenshof district and broke out just before 10 p.m. Around 10:40 p.m., the fire brigade reported that someone had died. The police informed Omroep West that it concerns an elderly woman.

The fire brigade checked other apartments in the building for soot and odor nuisance, after which residents could return home. Because someone died in the fire, the police are investigating the cause.