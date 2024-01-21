Death of virologist and former senator Lise Thiry at the age of 102

Born in Liège on February 5, 1921, Lise Thiry distinguished herself in particular for her research on AIDS at the Pasteur Institute. In 1985, Lise Thiry identified the HIV virus in samples of breast milk from Kigali, thus explaining the mother-child transmission of AIDS, RTBF recalled on Saturday.

Like her father, the writer and poet Marcel Thiry, Lise Thiry became involved in politics, joining the Socialist Party in 1973. In the 1980s, she sat in the Senate, as a co-opted senator. It is in this context that she will contribute to the drafting of the law relating to voluntary termination of pregnancy.

Lise Thiry defended the most deprived, advocating social medicine and campaigning for the rights of people in an irregular situation. A building on the Erasmus Campus of the Free University of Brussels bears his name.

The funeral of Lise Thiry will take place on January 26 in Waterloo.

