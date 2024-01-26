Death penalty: US inmate becomes first to be executed with nitrogen gas – ‘It’s torture’

#Death #penalty #inmate #executed #nitrogen #gas #torture

Kenneth Eugene Smith faces the death penalty for murder in 1988.

January 25, 2024 Updated 37 minutes ago

Kenneth Eugene Smith became the first person executed in the United States using nitrogen gas poisoning.

His execution was held on Thursday (25/01) at 19:53 local time, and he was declared dead at 20:25. A witness told the BBC that the execution took about 25 minutes.

The United Nations on Friday (26/01) condemned the move as cruel, but the state of Alabama said the process was carried out humanely.

Smith was convicted in 1989 of killing a preacher’s wife, Elizabeth Sennett.

In his final words, the 58-year-old said with his death, Alabama had taken humanity “one step back.”

“Tonight Alabama caused humanity to take a step back,” Smith said, according to witnesses.

“Thank you for supporting me. I love you all.”

After the gas began to flow into his mask, the inmate smiled, nodded at his family and made an “I love you” sign.

In his final days, Smith told the BBC he was haunted by thoughts about the untested method.

Warning: This article contains detailed descriptions of execution methods, which some readers may find disturbing.

Holman Correctional Institution.

Kenneth Eugene Smith was on the verge of death. However, it took the executioners several hours until he was actually dead.

They put Smith to sleep on a bed placed in the “death room” at Holman Correctional Institution, then injected him with a lethal chemical mixture.

Unable to find Smith’s veins, they finally gave up when the clock struck midnight. Smith’s death warrant expired.

All of that happened in November 2022. Now, Alabama State is again trying to take Smith’s life.

This time the United States authorized plans to execute Smith by placing an airtight mask over his face, forcing the man to inhale nitrogen so that the gas would suck out the oxygen from his body.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights stated that this method had never been used before.

Photo of Smith at the time of his arrest

They consider this method to fall into the category of torture, inhumane treatment. The commissioner also asked for the plan to be canceled.

The US Federal Court rejected Smith’s lawyer’s request to cancel the execution. To date, there has been no result from the latest appeal.

Smith is still scheduled to be executed on Thursday (25/01).

He was one of two people charged with the murder of a pastor’s wife, Elizabeth Sennett.

Smith and his partner were paid US$1,000 each to kill Sennett. They then stabbed and beat Sennett to death.

He is the only man in modern American history to face execution twice. Smith also became the first person to be executed by nitrogen gas.

Eugene Kenneth Smith has spent decades in prison, awaiting execution.

“My body is broken. I keep losing weight,” Smith said in a written statement sent in response to BBC questions through an intermediary.

Face-to-face meetings between journalists and death row inmates are prohibited in Alabama. We contacted him by telephone last week, but he asked that there be no special interview session because his body was really not in good condition.

“I’m nauseous all the time. Panic attacks are a regular occurrence. This is just a small part of what I have to go through on a daily basis. Basically, torture,” she wrote.

It implored Alabama to “stop [eksekusi ini] before it’s too late.”

The US itself emphasized that executions using nitrogen gas would make the convict unconscious quickly. However, they never provided definitive proof.

Health experts continue to warn of the risk of errors that can have fatal consequences, such as seizures and vegetative states.

A vegetative state is a disorder of consciousness in which a person appears conscious, but cannot respond to their surroundings.

That risk even includes the possibility of a nitrogen gas leak from the mask that could kill bystanders, including Smith’s religious companion.

“I’m sure Kenny wasn’t afraid of dying, but I think he was afraid he would be tortured during the process,” said Smith’s spiritual adviser, Jeff Hood.

Hood himself doesn’t care either. He even signed a letter stating that he was aware of the potential for nitrogen leaks.

“I’m going to be nearby, and I’ve been warned multiple times by several medical experts that I’m risking my life to do this,” Hood said.

“If there’s leakage from the tubing, if there’s leakage from the mask, from the tape around his face, nitrogen leakage into the room can occur.”

This method can actually reach intolerable levels of harm, said one of the experts who sent the results of his investigation to the UN.

A professor of anesthesia at Emory University School of Medicine, Joel Zivot, accused Alabama State authorities of having a “terrible” track record of “cruel” executions.

“I concluded that Kenneth Smith was the worst person in America, that Alabama wanted to kill him so badly, that they were willing to kill other people to kill him,” Zivot told the BBC.

“Imagine there is a firing squad and witnesses lined up near the person who is about to be executed, and they have all signed a letter of consent, because it turns out that the person being asked to carry out the execution is not very good at shooting, and there is a possibility that they will shoot you too. I imagine this is what happens with gas nitrogen,” he said.

“What we know about nitrogen gas is that in early studies with healthy volunteers, almost all convulsed within 15-20 seconds of inhaling it.”

In that scenario, Smith could lose consciousness before experiencing a series of violent seizures.

Image source, Associated Press

Caption,

Smith will be executed in a small room at Holman Correctional Institution, accompanied by his spiritual advisor.

Alabama itself is one of the states with the highest per capita execution rate in the US. Currently, a total of 165 people are on the execution list in Alabama.

Since 2018, Alabama has failed three times to carry out executions by injection. The failure triggered an internal review, which instead blamed the convicts themselves.

The results of the review concluded that lawyers were still trying to file appeals at the last minute before the execution deadline.

This effort caused “pressure” on the executors. This time, the execution team will use a longer “time period” for Smith’s execution.

The Governor of the State of Alabama, Kay Ivey, as the person who has the authority to stop executions, refused to comment on experts’ warnings.

The Attorney General’s Office also called the UN’s concerns “as baseless as… [kekhawatiran] Smith.”

“The court examined Smith’s appeal, heard from several medical experts, and determined that Smith’s concerns regarding nitrogen hypoxia were speculative and theoretical,” the Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

“We will still carry out the execution on January 25.”

Reed Ingram, a Republican lawmaker who supports nitrogen gas executions, also disputed the UN’s criticism.

“I think we are actually improving. I think the process is actually better than what we did before with the victims,” ​​he said.

“Our governor is a Christian. He thought about all this and he feels this is all measured. I’m sure this is hard for him, but this is the law.”

The BBC has contacted Elizabeth Sennett’s family. However, they said they would not comment until Thursday, when Smith is supposed to be executed.

In 1996, a jury actually recommended life in prison without pardon for Smith, but the judge rejected it. Smith was still sentenced to death.

In court, Smith admitted that he was at the scene when Sennett was killed. However, he claimed he did not intervene in the attack on Sennett.