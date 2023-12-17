Deaths may occur. Very urgent measles warning from Mehmet Ceyhan. He was very harsh on opponents of vaccination, said that measles cases were increasing and explained the solution

#Deaths #occur #urgent #measles #warning #Mehmet #Ceyhan #harsh #opponents #vaccination #measles #cases #increasing #explained #solution

Prof. is known for his remarkable warnings during the pandemic period. Dr. Very important warnings came from Mehmet Ceyhan.

Ceyhan drew attention to the danger of measles and reacted to those who made statements about anti-vaccination.

Sharing on social media, Ceyhan made the following warnings:

Measles cases have increased 30-fold in the World Health Organization’s European Region. Türkiye ranks first in the European Region in terms of the number of cases. The number of cases we reported to WHO in the first 6 months of 2023 is 2901. The only reason for this is the increase in the number of vaccine rejections.

The vaccine spread during the pandemic period by some people who do not have a child at the age when measles is severe, who have not seen a child with severe SSPE disease that developed as a result of measles, who have not shared the suffering of their family, and who have no education or knowledge on the subject, just to attract attention, become famous, and market products. That’s why we were saying that lies and mistakes against it would also negatively affect childhood vaccinations.

For this reason, we forwarded the websites that spread these falsehoods to the necessary authorities, but nothing was done. However, they were clearly endangering the public’s health.

When the number of measles cases, which we reduced to less than 10 per year for 4 years between 2007 and 2011 thanks to intensive vaccination, reaches these levels, it will be inevitable for us to face serious consequences such as SSPE and death due to measles, which we do not see anymore.

Later, cases of children born with anomalies due to mumps, rubella, which are less contagious, pneumonia, tuberculosis, meningitis, diphtheria, tetanus and polio will return; If we delay any further in taking precautions, epidemics will occur.

Fighting vaccine hesitancy is a common challenge for society as a whole, as unvaccinated children put vaccinated people at risk. Unfortunately, this situation, which causes human losses far exceeding the number of people killed in wars and earthquakes, has gained urgent importance.

Another sad aspect is that more than 90% of these losses are preventable deaths with the vaccines administered free of charge by the state.