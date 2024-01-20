Debate: Stop the Social Democrats’ dismantling of Arvika hospital

#Debate #Stop #Social #Democrats #dismantling #Arvika #hospital

The Social Democrats can spend 40 million on art but not 23 million to preserve an emergency hospital, write Mikael Strandman and Anders Skogberg.

A healthy organization that has ended up in bankruptcy starts by reviewing the costs that are not absolutely necessary. The last thing you touch is the core business, that is, what is the purpose of why the organization exists. But that’s not how it works within the Social Democrats in Region Värmland.

Although the approaching economic crisis, the likes of which we have not seen since the 1990s, has been known for a long time, the board seems unable to make a sound prioritization of the region’s activities. Reflexively, drastic and panic-like cuts in healthcare are proposed instead of starting by looking at how much could be saved through cuts in other, not entirely necessary, areas.

The red-green government claims that culture and regional development have the same status as regional core activities such as healthcare and public transport. We Sweden Democrats claim that this is not the case. We believe that there is certainly a natural ranking regarding the areas a region is responsible for. And there comes healthcare, public transport and regional infrastructure before artistic creation, Ibn Rushd and extensive administration around value base development. Healthcare is about life and death unlike the others.

Furthermore, Arvika and Torsby emergency hospitals are not only seen in the light of how efficient they are as production units, as the Social Democrats seem to believe. Their local placement is about life insurance for the residents of these municipalities. A life insurance of having a real hospital at a reasonable distance in the event of an accident. This value cannot be measured in money but in the value of the social contract that the citizens of Sweden have the right to expect.

We Sweden Democrats promise all the residents of Värmland that the absolute last thing we will cut is the physical care production in Värmland. Therefore, we will vote against the Social Democrats’ proposal to dismantle Arvika Hospital.

Mikael Strandman (SD)

Opposition Council, Region Värmland

Anders Skogberg (SD)

Opposition Council, Region Värmland